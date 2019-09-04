Classic Vacations Adds Japan To Asia Destinations

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of its first Asia destinations in 2017, luxury travel wholesaler Classic Vacations will now offer Preferred Properties in Japan; with hotels and private tours and transfers in Tokyo, Hakone, Osaka, and Kyoto; as well as pre-set tour packages. Classic Japan will launch the first week of September.

"Japan is a well-loved destination for travelers of all ages," remarks Yvette Broussard, Product Development Manager at Classic Vacations. "The cleanliness and high quality of its hotels makes it suitable for multi-generational families, and the diverse offerings of cultural and natural history, as well as technological marvels like the bullet train, make it a popular spot for young adventurers. Visitors can tour a huge city, or relax in the lush countryside."

Tour packages offered through Classic will cover areas from Tokyo to Hakone and Mount Fuji, as well as Osaka, Kyoto, Kanazawa, Takayama, Matsumoto, and Hiroshima. All will include private transfers and 4-, 4.5-, and 5-star accommodation choices. Clients can choose from four-, nine-, eleven-, and fourteen-day tours. Destination specialists at Classic Vacations can recommend the best tour options for first-time and repeat visitors to Japan, as well as what options will work best for individuals and groups.

Beginning in September, Travel Advisors can visit Classic Vacations' website for its catalog of Preferred Properties in Japan, as well as updated 2020 Destination Guides, and Tours & Activities information for the region.

Ms. Broussard continues: "Needless to say, we are thrilled to launch Classic Japan, and can't wait to start booking."

For more information, visit us on our Website , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter . To contact the Los Angeles office of the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), please e-mail infolax@jnto.go.jp or call 213-623-1952.

ABOUT JAPAN NATIONAL TOURISM ORGANIZATION (JNTO)

As the official tourism board of Japan, JNTO is involved in a wide range of promotional activities to encourage international travelers to visit Japan. Through a variety of campaigns and initiatives, JNTO is inspiring more American travelers to visit Tokyo, Kyoto and beyond.

SOURCE Japan National Tourism Organization

Related Links

http://www.us.jnto.go.jp/top/index.php

