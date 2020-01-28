Classical Music Concert To Celebrate The Centennial Of US-Armenia Ties

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 6, the classical music lovers in Washington will have a unique opportunity to listen to one of the world's most acclaimed cellists and celebrate the centennial of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Armenia at the same time. The event is organized by pianist Anna Bekyan and economist David Grigorian and will be held at the National Press Club.

The year 2020 marks the centennial of the establishment of official ties between the US and the Armenian Republic, the only South Caucasian state recognized and supported by the US at the time.

On April 23, 1920, the Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby delivered a note to Armenia's representative in Washington, Armen Garo, that stated: "I am pleased to inform you, and through you, your Government, that, by direction of the President [Woodrow Wilson], the Government of the United States recognizes, as of this date, the de facto Government of the Armenian Republic."

The recognition (by the executive branch) was confirmed by the US Senate on May 13, 1920, upon the unanimous recommendation of its Committee on Foreign Relations.

"It is appropriate that we will celebrate this momentous occasion in the shared history between American and Armenian people by showcasing a performance of an extremely talented Armenian and American duo," said Anna Bekyan.

Since winning the Cello First Prize and Gold Medal at the XIV International Tchaikovsky Competition in 2011 at the age of 22, cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan has inspired audiences around the world with his artistry. His prior awards included the 1st Prize in the 2006 Khachaturian International Competition in Armenia, the 1st Place in the 2006 Johansen International Competition for Young String Players in Washington, and the 1st Prize in the 2008 Young Concert Artists International Auditions in New York.

A distinguished international orchestral soloist, he has appeared with several leading symphony orchestras and collaborated with many celebrated conductors around the world. Hakhnazaryan plays on a 1707 Joseph Guarneri cello.

Observing Hakhnazaryan in action, The Independent recently wrote: "Every nuance of this subtle work was lovingly observed, and when he did let rip it was with blazing virtuosity. . . He could certainly give Yo-Yo Ma a run for his money."

For the program that will include works of Armenian, American, and European composers, Hakhnazaryan will be joined by an American pianist Noreen Cassidy-Polera, who is among the most highly regarded and diverse chamber artists performing today.

The concert is organized under the auspices of the Armenian Embassy in Washington and is open to the public. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Place: The National Press Club, 529 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC

Date: March 6, 2020

Time: 7:30 p.m.

For information, contact AnnaBek.piano@gmail.com

SOURCE Anna Bekyan and David Grigorian