Classical Singer Releases Album For Pregnant Women Who Are Stressed, Anxious During Pandemic

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --A new study reveals that the pandemic has increased pregnancy stress for U.S. women. As a growing number of expecting women grapple with unprecedented health concerns around the coronavirus, many are looking for ways to manage their anxiety. And one singer is on a mission to help ease that fear through music this Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

Maria Lane is a classically-trained singer and recording artist who is currently expecting her first child. Her debut album Crescendo, now available on Spotify and all music streaming platforms, offers reimagined arrangements of pop, theater and jazz standards that she hopes will comfort both mom and baby during these uncertain times.

"When I learned from my doctor that my baby could hear my voice as early as 16 weeks, it reframed the way I think about music," Maria recalls. "It dawned on me that the lyrics of favorite love songs could represent this new, infinite, otherworldly kind of love I was experiencing. And while this album began as a gift for my own growing baby, I soon discovered what a powerfully calming impact this music could have for other expecting parents and for anyone longing to be comforted by a mother's voice."

Research shows that music and singing can soothe pregnancy stress and promote prenatal bonding. This is especially helpful during a time when women are facing unprecedented pressure and distress during the pandemic.

Arranged by award-winning producer Jacob Snider, the nine songs on the album are reframed as captivating lullabies. And much like the female form in pregnancy, each track gradually grows and evolves—like a crescendo.

Maria says her hope is that the new album brings serenity to parents-to-be, their babies and anyone struggling during this isolating time.

"There's so much happening in our world right now, and it's more important than ever that moms slow down long enough to take moments for themselves and their little ones. Music is the simplest, purest way to do exactly that."

ABOUT MARIA LANE

Maria Lane is a singer and recording artist based in NYC. She holds degrees from Columbia University and Longy School of Music, has studied at The Juilliard School and featured on notable stages around the world. To listen and learn more, visit marialanemusic.com.

