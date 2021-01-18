CLASSIC.COM Releases 2020 Year in Review for the Classic and Collector Car Market

In terms of models, the Porsche 911 takes the top position with 11% growth for the year, followed by the Chevrolet Corvette with an 11% drop in gross sales. The Ford GT was a big winner for the year with 78% growth in sales, as was the BMW 3-series with 87% growth in sales, driven by increasing interest in the E46 BMW M3 , among other variants.

The number of re-listings of cars previously sold at auction increased during the second half of the year. The top flip for 2020 goes to a 1967 Toyota 2000GT which sold for $912,000. The top flop was a 2017 Ford GT that lost $847,500 in less than 2 years, with only 8 miles driven between the 2 sales.

About this data

The data on CLASSIC.COM is compiled from publicly available listings from the leading online and off-line auction sales around the world. Market statistics include sales reported in US Dollars only. For a complete list of data sources, learn more at classic.com/about .

About CLASSIC.COM

CLASSIC.COM is the search engine and analytics platform for the classic car industry. We empower classic car buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts with insights based on deep data – including market values, price comparisons, auction alerts and more. View market statistics for the classic car industry at classic.com/stats and follow your favorite market at classic.com/markets .

