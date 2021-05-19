ClassInTheBox Named Among Top 20 Companies to Watch in 2021 by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassInTheBox is changing the way teachers communicate with their students online. The company's inspirational approach to delivering learning in the COVID-19 era has led to it being named in Business Worldwide Magazine's list of 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2021.

The list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's banking, industry, healthcare, energy, and more; these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. The companies included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that can drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

Video conferencing has become one of the most profitable and fast growing business concepts of recent years, moving from what was once just a way to communicate with friends and family members to a business solution that delivers huge returns. But even the video conferencing packages that are marketed as being easy to use come with problems, often confusing those who aren't as tech savvy as their colleagues or frustrating people who are limited on space and equipment.

ClassInTheBox is revolutionising the way teachers communicate with their students, enabling them to deliver truly immersive learning experiences without having to be in a physical classroom. It includes everything a teacher needs to take their lessons online, enabling them to embrace new possibilities without having to upgrade their tech skills.

ClassInTheBox was invented by Pablo Marquez, who saw through the challenges of the pandemic to create video conferencing solutions that work for everyone. His first prototype was a small cardboard box, shortly followed by a metal one. Pablo then moved on to an integrated circuit, and the ClassInTheBox was born. He explained to Business Worldwide Magazine, "Our technology enables teachers to get out of the chair and move around, which hadn't been possible during the pandemic. A second camera allows teachers to focus on whiteboard or other teaching materials, bringing life and enthusiasm back to the classroom, virtual or not. And ambient noise total cancelation keeps the concentration of the students and teachers can find their safe space without noise interruptions such as bells, sirens, children or pets around."

