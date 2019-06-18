Classique Catering, a Centerplate Company, Extends Hospitality Partnership at the Sacramento Convention Center Complex

Any dining experience at the Sacramento Convention Center will continue to celebrate the wonders of California's Central Valley with dramatic presentation, culinary excellence and impeccable service. Also, through the extension of the agreement, Centerplate will provide significant capital contributions for the renovation of concession stands at the Memorial Auditorium, a new Starbucks location inside the Convention Center, and equipment for the new kitchen in the Convention Center.

"While we work hard to transform the complex into a premier, next-generation meeting and entertainment destination, we are happy to continue working with Centerplate as our exclusive hospitality partner," said Matthew Voreyer, General Manager, Sacramento Convention Center Complex. "Over the last 10 years, Centerplate has consistently received high customer reviews and continues to improve its services. Working together in the years ahead, we are dedicated to providing a more seamless experience for our guests."

Led by Executive Chef Michael Hagerty, who began working in the kitchen of the Sacramento Convention Center more than 35 years ago, the food service program for the complex will continue to feature innovative California cuisine and locally grown ingredients for business events, social gatherings, receptions and more in a newly designed dynamic event district. Voted Best Caterer by Sacramento Magazine 14 consecutive times, Classique Catering will invest in ensuring its services will continue to embody the very best that the city, the foremost farm-to-fork capital, has to offer.

"This long-term extension is a testament to the talented members of our professional culinary and service staff, and we are excited to continue redefining the guest experience at the Sacramento Convention Center Complex," said Vickie Housholder, General Manager, Classique Catering. "We will continue to source locally to support the community and delight our guest who visit us here in Sacramento."

Chef Michael and his culinary team prepare meals for thousands of people each week and have included many noteworthy events such as the Inauguration Galas of Governor Schwarzenegger, Unified Wine and Grape Symposium, Sutter Health, Visit Sacramento's Tower Bridge Dinner and Diner en Blanc.

Click here for more information on the renovation project. If you would like to sign up for weekly updates click here and, if you are interested in booking a meeting in Sacramento, please contact the sales team at Conventionsales@visitsacramento.com or 800.292.2334.

About the Sacramento Convention Center Complex

The downtown Sacramento Convention Center Complex is a part of the City of Sacramento Convention & Cultural Services department. The Complex includes the 3,849 seat newly renovated Memorial Auditorium, which houses the 272 seat Jean Runyon Little Theater. The expanded Convention Center to reopen in November 2020 will include 160,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space, a new 40,000 sq. ft. ballroom, over 39,000 sq. ft. of flexible breakout rooms, a new 15,000 sq. ft. outdoor plaza and a full-service on-site Starbucks. The newly renovated 2200 seat Community Center will reopen in September 2020. All facilities are within walking distance of dining, nightlife and shopping areas. Headquarter hotels are just steps away and more than 2,000 first-class hotel rooms represented by some of the world's major brands are within walking distance.

About Centerplate

Centerplate is a global leader in live event hospitality, "Making It Better To Be There®" for more than 116 million guests each year at more than 300 prominent entertainment, sports and convention venues. Strategically acquired in December 2017 by world leader in Quality of Life services Sodexo, Centerplate has provided event hospitality services to more than 30 official U.S. Presidential Inaugural Balls, 14 Super Bowls and 22 World Series. Visit the company online at Centerplate.com, connect via Twitter @centerplate, Instagram @Centerplate_ or Facebook.com/centerplate.

