ClassLink and Northwest ISD Awarded IMS Gold Medal for Their Collaborative Work to Support Hybrid Learning

After review by a panel of experts and peer voting, the ClassLink and Northwest ISD collaboration was selected as the winning evidence-based technology project from among 28 finalists.

In a joint presentation to the Learning Impact Award judges, Cara Carter, Northwest ISD's Executive Director of Technology, explained how Northwest Independent School District uses ClassLink to support digital learning in remote and in-class settings for 25,000 students in 29 schools.

She highlighted that ClassLink specifically reduces the strain of remote learning for Northwest ISD through access to digital resources, engagement analytics, and automated rostering.

"This is wonderful news for both ClassLink and Northwest ISD. We're thrilled to share the story of Northwest's success during such a trying year and honored for ClassLink's role in that success to be recognized." - George Perreault, Chief Academic Officer, ClassLink

"I can't imagine, with the amount of money that we spend these days on all of our digital tools, not having ClassLink to help us get them in the hands of students in a timely manner. The ease of access for teachers, leaders, students, and parents has been completely transformational." - Cara Carter, Executive Director of Technology, Northwest ISD

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a leading provider of cloud-based education products that connect educators and students with their classroom, curriculum, and each other in richer, more powerful ways. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 14 million students and staff in over 1,800 school systems.

About IMS Global's Learning Impact Awards

IMS Global's annual Learning Impact Awards competition is conducted globally to recognize outstanding, innovative applications of educational technology that address the most significant challenges facing education.

SOURCE ClassLink

