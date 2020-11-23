ClassLink and QuaverEd strengthen their partnership to help students continue their journey in music

"ClassLink has long been one of our favorite integration partners," says Tedi Knaak, QuaverEd Integrations Manager.

"ClassLink has long been one of our favorite integration partners," says Tedi Knaak, QuaverEd Integrations Manager. "Their technology and support make it that much easier for educators and students to get the most out of our resources."

Patrick Devanney, ClassLink's Vice President of Interoperability Services, adds, "We've been impressed with how enthusiastic our districts are about the quality of materials available through QuaverEd, and we're pleased to formalize our partnership."

When synced through ClassLink's seamless single sign-on and rostering tools, QuaverEd resources become even more accessible to teachers and students. ClassLink allows teachers to easily connect with their students in the classroom or at home via remote or hybrid learning.

Hear from teachers using ClassLink to power QuaverEd resources in a recent webinar hosted by QuaverEd.

About QuaverEd



QuaverEd is a world leader in online curriculum development. With roots in music education and over 12,000 partner schools, our family of programs equip PreK-8 teachers, counselors, and administrators with evidence-based resources and professional development to engage today's students.

About ClassLink



ClassLink is a leading provider of cloud-based education products that connect educators and students with their classroom, their curriculum, and each other in richer, more powerful ways. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 11 million students and staff in over 1,400 school systems.

SOURCE Classlink Inc.

Related Links

www.classlink.com

