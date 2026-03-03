ClassLink Announces Insights and 24 New Capabilities at CLON26

CLIFTON, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassLink announced over two dozen capabilities and one brand-new product at CLON 2026, the company's sixth annual conference.

The announcements are organized around three themes: Access, Automation, and Analytics. The headline was ClassLink Insights, the first learning analytics platform to connect edtech usage with student assessment scores.

The strategy behind the announcements started with listening. The ClassLink leadership team reviewed more than 150 strategic plans from school systems of all sizes and found three questions that appeared in nearly every one:

Does every person have what they need?

Does every process securely run itself?

Does every dollar prove its worth?

Those questions shaped every product decision announced at CLON 2026.

"We read over 150 strategic plans, and three themes came up in nearly every single one: getting the right tools to the right people, making systems run without so much manual work, and proving that technology spending is actually making a difference. That's Access, Automation, and Analytics. We didn't come up with those priorities. Districts did." - Barbara Nesbitt, VP of Product, ClassLink

Access: Every Person Has What They Need

Eleven new capabilities will strengthen how districts manage identity and security. Students and staff will soon sign into Windows PCs, Mac, and Chromebooks with ClassLink credentials, bringing unified sign-in across all major platforms. Technology leaders will get new tools to match, including Privileged Access Management with a full audit trail.

Automation: Every Process Securely Runs Itself

Six new capabilities were announced that remove manual work from technology operations. Districts will soon be able to provision and deprovision app accounts in real time through SCIM, and feed all sorts of ClassLink data directly into their SIEM. OneSync adds tools to handle transitions like graduations and rollovers on a schedule, and OneData will support unlimited sources and unlimited destinations.

Analytics: Every Dollar Proves Its Worth

Analytics+ will include app-level Screen Time reporting at no additional cost. Student screen time is one of the most urgent conversations in education right now. Analytics+ gives leaders the data to move from concern to clarity.

And the centerpiece of the show: ClassLink Insights.

Introducing ClassLink Insights

Do the tools we purchased actually help students learn?

Usage reports show who logged in. Test scores show who improved. But until now, nothing connected the two. Decisions about edtech investments ended up based on claims, anecdotes, or gut instinct.‍

ClassLink Insights changes that. Insights pairs the usage data ClassLink already collects with assessment results to show which tools are connected to learning gains, where implementation could be stronger, and where there's more to explore.

Insights is built to start better conversations, not end them. Every finding comes with questions to explore, not conclusions.

Available Fall 2026. Learn more at classlink.com/insights.

What's Next?

For a complete recap of all 24 items announced at CLON26, ClassLink is hosting a webinar in April. Registration details will be available soon for education leaders at classlink.com.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of identity and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 25 million students and staff in over 3,000 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

