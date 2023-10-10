ClassLink Unveils Learning Analytics Updates to Help Schools Make Data-Driven Decisions at CLAS 2023

News provided by

ClassLink

10 Oct, 2023, 11:59 ET

CLIFTON, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassLink is helping school leaders gain additional insights into critical areas of digital learning—including student engagement, professional development needs, and edtech spending—with updates to their Learning Analytics offerings.

ClassLink shared the announcements during the third annual ClassLink Learning Analytics Summit (CLAS) held on October 4 and 5, 2023.

More time learning. Less time logging in. (PRNewsfoto/ClassLink)
Here are all the developments shared on day two of CLAS 2023.

Product Updates

  • Analytics and Analytics+ Are Merging
    By early 2024, all Analytics and Analytics+ reports will be available in one unified interface with the same look and feel. With one seamless Analytics experience, you can navigate quickly between analytics reports to find the insights you need to make data-informed decisions.

    (Customers will still need to purchase Analytics+ as an upgrade.)

    Available 2024‍
  • Customize Your Analytics+ Dashboards
    Schools can now customize their ClassLink Analytics+ dashboard! Drag additional data sets onto your dashboard for faster, anytime access to the data you use most.‍

    Available Now!

New Training

  • Get Your Analytics Pro Certification
    ClassLink Pro is an elite community of ClassLink Administrators with advanced expertise in one or more ClassLink products. Pass the ClassLink Pro certification exam for the respective ClassLink product to earn the title of ClassLink Professional. Our initial certifications include Analytics Pro and OneSync Pro, with more coming this fall. Certifications will be valid for three years. Visit ClassLink Academy to learn more.‍

    Available Now!

A New ClassLink Community

  • Join the Learning Analytics Community
    Explore the new Learning Analytics Community within the ClassLink Community. Join this group to connect with fellow ClassLink customers already leveraging ClassLink Analytics to make informed decisions about digital learning. Our community includes thought leaders and data analysts eager to share best practices and exchange ideas. Join the group at https://community.classlink.com/registrations/groups/86342.‍

    Available Now!

"To make data-based decisions that positively impact students, school leaders need a combination of digital learning analytics, training, and community support. With these updates to our Analytics offerings, we're striving to equip leaders with tools to support that critical work." - Mary Batiwalla, Director of Evaluation Analytics, ClassLink

‍Visit classlink.com/learning-analytics to request a demo and learn more about how you can make informed digital learning decisions with ClassLink Analytics.

About ClassLink
ClassLink is a global education provider of identity and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 21 million students and staff in over 2,600 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

