ClassLink Wins 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Administrative Solution

CODiEs are the education and business technology industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Then SIIA members vote on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners. Winners represent the most innovative and impactful products in the EdTech industry.

"The entire ClassLink team is both excited and humbled to be recognized for our efforts to help school systems implement, access, and use all their digital resources—whether students are in class or learning remotely. Everyone from administrators to students has stepped up and embraced digital learning this year, and we're proud to be able to support their efforts." - Patrick Devanney, VP of Interoperability, ClassLink

"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in EdTech. This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators, and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms." - Jeff Joseph, President, SIIA

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a leading provider of cloud-based education products that connect educators and students with their classroom, curriculum, and each other in richer, more powerful ways. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 14 million students and staff in over 1,800 school systems.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards, sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

