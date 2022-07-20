ClassOne Equipment Acquires Major Semiconductor Fab's Complete Chip Manufacturing Line for Resale

ATLANTA, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassOne Equipment (classoneequipment.com), the industry's premier provider of previously-owned semiconductor processing equipment, has announced its acquisition of a major fab's complete line of production tools for resale. The news was released by ClassOne Equipment's VP of Purchasing, David Pawlak.

"This new lot totals more than 165 front-end and back-end semiconductor tools," said Pawlak. "They come from one of the industry's important wafer bumping and die prep fab facilities, and the equipment includes leading brand names such as KLA-Tencor, Nikon, Semitool, SUSS MicroTec, Ultratech, DISCO, EO Technic, Lintec, Takatori, TSK / Accretech, Muhlbauer, and many more. Importantly, the equipment is in very good operating condition, having served in active production use right up to the time of our acquisition."

For additional information about the newly-acquired inventory, users may contact [email protected]. Or to see ClassOne Equipment's complete selection of semiconductor processing and metrology systems, go to classoneequipment.com. Certain equipment purchased from ClassOne is available with operating warranties as well as high-quality OEM parts and long-term service and support. For further information, contact [email protected].

About ClassOne Equipment

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ClassOne Equipment has long been known as the industry's premier provider of previously-owned and professionally-refurbished name-brand semiconductor processing equipment – delivering like-new performance at a fraction of new-tool cost. Now, in addition, ClassOne sells and supports the all-new Takano line of high-performance wafer particle inspection systems. ClassOne Equipment supplies turnkey equipment solutions that include installation, service, support, spare parts, and warranty.

For more information, contact:

David Pawlak

ClassOne Equipment

5302 Snapfinger Woods Drive

Atlanta, GA 30035

tel: +1 (760) 525-8990

email: [email protected]

SOURCE ClassOne Equipment