ClassOne Equipment Delivers Advanced 300mm Takano Particle Detection System to EUV Tech

ATLANTA, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassOne Equipment (classoneequipment.com), announced the delivery of its advanced new Takano WM-10 particle measurement system to EUV Tech, a global leader in metrology equipment for cutting-edge EUV chip manufacturing. The announcement was made by ClassOne Equipment Vice President, David Pawlak, and EUV Tech Vice President of R&D, Matt Hettermann.

Takano WM-10 Particle Detection System from ClassOne Equipment

Said Hettermann, "A key factor in our selecting the new 300mm Takano WM-10 system was its very high-sensitivity particle detection. For us, particle sensitivity is critical because we are using the new Takano tool to validate the cleanliness of the equipment we build – which are some of the most advanced EUV and soft-x-ray systems in the industry."

"We have the new WM-10 running in our fab in Martinez, California," added Hettermann. "And we're already seeing the outstanding performance it delivers – routinely detecting particles down to 48nm. Plus, it's configured to handle not only 300mm wafers but also 200mm and 150mm."

Pawlak pointed out that Takano-brand particle detection systems are among the top-selling new tools in ClassOne Equipment's product lineup. Along with best-in-class detection sensitivity, the Takano equipment provides high throughput, repeatability and reliability, plus a suite of options. And very importantly, the systems are attractively priced and readily available. These are also some of the reasons why Takano is becoming the new-technology replacement-of-choice for legacy Surfscan® systems, which for many years were an industry "standard" for wafer particle detection.

ClassOne Equipment is the exclusive source for sales, service and complete support of Takano-brand particle detection systems across North America and Europe. ClassOne maintains a team of specially-trained field engineers to provide installations, PMs and all other services on Takano systems.

In addition to the all-new Takano systems, ClassOne Equipment also offers a broad selection of previously-owned semiconductor equipment, including many tools that are totally refurbished and literally better-than-new. The company also provides thousands of top-quality OEM parts, as well as equipment service, support, warranties, financing, and much more. All may be seen at classoneequipment.com. For further information, contact [email protected].

About ClassOne Equipment

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ClassOne Equipment (classoneequipment.com) has long been known as the industry's premier provider of previously-owned and professionally-refurbished name-brand semiconductor processing equipment – delivering like-new performance at a fraction of new-tool cost. In addition, ClassOne now sells and fully supports the Takano line of all-new high-performance wafer particle inspection systems. ClassOne Equipment supplies a broad spectrum of turnkey solutions that can include not just tools but also spare parts, installation, service, support, warranty, financing and more.

About EUV Tech

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Martinez, California, EUV Tech (euvtech.com) is a global leader in the production of at-wavelength EUV metrology tools. The company supplies leading-edge solutions using extreme ultraviolet and soft x-ray technology to advance the frontiers of semiconductor manufacturing and material science. The company develops and manufactures mask metrology equipment that enables high-volume manufacturing using EUV lithography. Their systems include EUV reflectometers, EUV pellicle tools, EUV phase metrology tools, and EUV mask imaging tools.

