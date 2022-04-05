ClassOne Equipment Selected to Represent High-Performance Takano Particle Inspection Systems

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassOne Equipment (classoneequipment.com), the industry's leading provider of refurbished semiconductor equipment will now also be representing a line of brand-new, high-performance bare wafer particle inspection systems from the Japanese manufacturer Takano. ClassOne Equipment now becomes Takano's exclusive representative for North America, Europe, and Israel. The announcement was made by ClassOne's CEO, Byron Exarcos, and Takano of America's General Manager, Roy Izai.

"We selected ClassOne Equipment because of their strong reputation and extensive metrology customer base across North America and Europe," said Izai. "They have years of experience in the category and a solid support infrastructure. Our particle inspection systems have already proved extremely successful in our Japanese and Asian markets, with hundreds of tools already installed. Now, ClassOne will be bringing these high-performance products to fabs all across North America and Europe."

"It's a very good fit," said Exarcos. "We're delighted to be partnering with Takano because they're known for building very high-quality, high-reliability products. They've long been respected, especially in the Japanese and Asian markets. And in this case, they're filling a critical need in the semiconductor industry. Specifically, they are replacing legacy inspection equipment and technology that's over 20 years old – and they're delivering new state-of-the-art tools with leading-edge performance."

"Another important advantage in these Takano systems is their attractive pricing," said Exarcos. "It means that now ClassOne can offer customers a brand-new particle inspection system, with current software and hardware and industry-leading sensitivity, plus guaranteed reliability and ongoing support, all at a price that's only marginally higher than refurbished alternatives."

ClassOne Equipment will be offering two new Takano particle inspection systems for unpatterned silicon wafers: One is for wafers up to 200mm; the other is for wafers up to 300mm. Further information on the new Takano equipment can be found at classoneequipment.com.

About ClassOne Equipment

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ClassOne Equipment has long been known as the industry's premier provider of professionally-refurbished name-brand semiconductor processing equipment – delivering like-new performance at a fraction of new-tool cost. Now, in addition, ClassOne sells and supports the Takano line of all-new high-performance wafer particle inspection systems. ClassOne Equipment has been selected as Takano's exclusive representative for North America, Europe, and Israel. ClassOne Equipment supplies turnkey equipment solutions that include installation, service, support, spare parts, and warranty.

About Takano

Established in 1941, and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Takano Co., Ltd., designs and manufactures a very diverse array of advanced products including state-of-the-art optical inspection and measurement systems, image processing, electromagnetic actuators, laser machining and marking, precision springs, medical and healthcare equipment, and much more. Additional information can be found at https://www.takano-net.co.jp/portal/en/

For more information, contact:

Byron Exarcos

ClassOne Equipment

5302 Snapfinger Woods Drive

Atlanta, GA 30035

tel: +1 (678) 772-9086

email: [email protected]

SOURCE ClassOne Equipment