ClassOne Equipment to Show New High-Sensitivity Takano Particle Inspection System at SEMICON West

ATLANTA, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassOne Equipment (classoneequipment.com) will be showing the new high-performance Takano WM-7SR particle inspection system in its exhibit at SEMICON West in San Francisco next week. Designed specifically for ≤200mm unpatterned wafer inspection, this advanced tool now offers an even higher sensitivity option. This enables it to deliver class-leading 61nm particle sensitivity and COP defect detection. The new WM-7SR also features sensitivity mode switching, high dynamic range, and high throughput.

Takano Wafer Particle Inspection System from ClassOne Equipment

Both ClassOne and Takano personnel will be available at the SEMICON West booth to discuss the process and performance details of this new system. Those interested are encouraged to schedule individual consultation sessions in advance by contacting [email protected].

ClassOne also noted that it has a fully-functioning WM-7SR demonstration system set up in its corporate cleanroom facility in Atlanta. Customer consultations, equipment reviews, and running of samples may also be scheduled there.

In 2022, ClassOne Equipment became the exclusive full-service representative for two new state-of-the-art Takano inspection systems in North America, Europe and Israel. The Takano WM-7SR is designed for inspecting 50mm to 200mm unpatterned silicon wafers and has open-cassette handling. The Takano WM-10 inspects 150mm to 300mm bare wafers with single and dual open-cassette, or single and dual FOUP handler configurations.

The new Takano tools fill a critical need in the semiconductor industry today, replacing long-outdated legacy equipment for inspecting ≤200mm and ≤300mm wafers. It means that today users can obtain brand-new particle inspection systems with leading-edge specifications and performance – and at very attractive prices, only marginally higher than refurbished legacy systems. All Takano inspection systems come with a one-year warranty; and OEM parts and support are available long term, all through ClassOne Equipment.

SEMICON West 2022, July 12-14, will take place in person at the Moscone Center in San Francisco – and also virtually online 24/7. ClassOne Equipment will be in South Hall booth 1460. For further show information, go to https://www.semiconwest.org/

About ClassOne Equipment

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ClassOne Equipment has long been known as the industry's premier provider of professionally-refurbished name-brand semiconductor processing equipment – delivering like-new performance at a fraction of new-tool cost. Now, in addition, ClassOne sells and supports the all-new Takano line of high-performance wafer particle inspection systems. ClassOne Equipment has been selected as Takano's exclusive representative for North America, Europe, and Israel. ClassOne Equipment supplies turnkey equipment solutions that include installation, service, support, spare parts, and warranty.

About Takano

Established in 1941, and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Takano Co., Ltd., designs and manufactures a very diverse array of advanced products, including state-of-the-art optical inspection and measurement systems, image processing, electromagnetic actuators, laser machining and marking, precision springs, medical and healthcare equipment, and much more. Additional information can be found at https://www.takano-net.co.jp/portal/en/

For more information, contact:

Byron Exarcos

ClassOne Equipment

5302 Snapfinger Woods Drive

Atlanta, GA 30035

tel: +1 (678) 772-9086

email: [email protected]

SOURCE ClassOne Equipment