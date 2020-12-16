ClassOne Receives Repeat Order for its Solstice Electroplating System from Major Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturer

KALISPELL, Mont., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology announced the sale of its Solstice® S8 electroplating system to a major semiconductor foundry service based in Taiwan. This is the second S8 to be purchased by the company. The 8-chambered Solstice platform is designed specifically for ≤200mm wafer processing. The new tool will be used to produce Heterojunction Bipolar Transistors (HBTs) and Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs). The announcement was made by ClassOne's CEO, Byron Exarcos, and Senior Technology Director, John Ghekiere.

Solstice S8 Electroplating System from ClassOne Technology

"This user is a high-volume semiconductor manufacturer," said Ghekiere. "So they are interested not only in the Solstice's superior plating performance, but also in its reliable, fully-automated high throughput. The tool is being used for wafer level packaging processes, including copper pillar and solder bump electroplating."

"This customer has been using our Solstice S8 electroplating equipment for several years now," said Exarcos. "The tool has been fully qualified for their processes and is meeting their aggressive performance goals. Now, their business is rapidly expanding, and they've chosen to bring in a second S8 to support that growth. We're actually seeing this pattern across the industry today. As Solstice is becoming embedded into customer processes, the repeat orders are coming in with increased frequency. We're very gratified by this vote of confidence in the Solstice and in ClassOne."

Ghekiere noted that today's HBT devices are used in many ultrafast circuits and those requiring high power efficiency, including next-generation RF power amplifiers, 5G cellular phones, etc. VCSELs are used in 2D and 3D imaging, facial recognition, smart-glasses, fiber optic communications, LiDAR, and much more.

The ClassOne Solstice S8 is an 8-chamber system for high-performance, fully-automated electroplating and surface preparation. The Solstice series, which was specifically designed for ≤200mm wafer processing, also includes the S4, which provides up to four processing chambers, and the LT, with up to three chambers. In addition to electroplating, the tool's special Plating-Plus™ capabilities enable it to handle a number of other surface preparation functions, including wafer cleaning, high-pressure metal lift-off, resist strip, UBM etch and more. This multi-processing flexibility serves to streamline process production and can reduce the number of different tools a user needs to purchase.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology (classone.com) provides innovative wet-chemical equipment solutions, including electroplaters, spin-rinse-dryers and spray solvent tools and more. The company focuses on making advanced processing technology available to users of ≤200mm wafers, such as compound semiconductor and many emerging markets, who traditionally have been underserved by the larger equipment manufacturers. ClassOne Technology's equipment has become known for its unique combination of advanced performance, flexibility and cost-efficiency. Based in Kalispell, Montana, ClassOne Technology is built upon decades of experience from industry veterans creating high-performance semiconductor equipment. ClassOne Technology is a sister company to ClassOne Equipment (ClassOneEquipment.com), the industry's premier provider of refurbished name-brand processing tools, with over 2,500 systems installed worldwide.

For more information, contact:

Byron Exarcos

ClassOne Technology

109 Cooperative Way

Kalispell, MT 59901

tel: +1 (678) 772-9086

email: [email protected]

Solstice®, and Plating-Plus™ are trademarks of ClassOne Technology.

SOURCE ClassOne Technology