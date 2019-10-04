ClassOne's Solstice Plating System Chosen by Taiwanese Semiconductor Foundry Yee Wei

KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology (classone.com) announced the sale of its Solstice® electroplating system to Yee Wei Co., Ltd, a semiconductor manufacturing foundry based in Taiwan. The Solstice will be installed in Yee Wei's manufacturing facility in Toufen City, Taiwan.

Solstice Electroplater from ClassOne Technology

"We selected the Solstice for its price-performance and also the range of capabilities it can provide for our 200mm wafer processes," said Yee Wei President, Chih-Kuang (C.K.) Yang. "The new system features ClassOne's CopperMax™ chamber that is optimized for plating copper, which is essential in our advanced R&D processes. The tool also provides a GoldPro™ chamber designed specifically for gold processes, as well as a Vacuum PreWet chamber. Because we are an open R&D fab, the Solstice's broad flexibility is extremely valuable to us."

"Solstice is rapidly becoming the de facto standard and process of record for fabs across the world for advanced electroplating production and R&D applications," said ClassOne CEO, Byron Exarcos. "We continue to gain market share and win in head-to-head situations against competing offerings due to Solstice's performance, low cost of ownership, and Plating-Plus™ capabilities."

The Solstice family of wet-processing tools includes the 8-chamber Solstice S8, the 4-chamber Solstice S4 and the 2-chamber Solstice LT. The Solstice platform was specifically designed for ≤200mm wafers, which are used in compound semiconductor, emerging technologies, and numerous other fabs worldwide. The high-performance CopperMax and GoldPro Solstice system configurations have become industry leaders in copper and gold plating as well as in reduced cost of ownership.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology (classone.com) produces innovative new wet-chemical semiconductor equipment, including multiprocessing electroplaters, spin-rinse-dryers, spray solvent tools and more. The company focuses especially on emerging markets and other users of ≤200mm substrates, who traditionally have been underserved by the larger equipment manufacturers. Based in Kalispell, Montana, ClassOne Technology is built upon decades of experience from industry veterans delivering advanced performance and quality at an affordable price. Sister company, ClassOne Equipment (ClassOneEquipment.com), has long been respected as the industry's premier provider of quality refurbished processing tools, with over 2,500 systems installed worldwide.

