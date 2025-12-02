ClassPass Partners with NuSpine Chiropractic to Expand Access to Affordable, High-Quality Care Across the U.S.

New collaboration brings convenient chiropractic care to ClassPass members across the United States

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass, the lifestyle app that provides access to thousands of fitness and wellness experiences worldwide, today announced a partnership with NuSpine Chiropractic, a modern chiropractic franchise dedicated to delivering high-quality spinal care with transparent pricing and a streamlined patient experience. Beginning today, ClassPass members can book chiropractic services at participating NuSpine clinics across the United States.

Through the partnership, ClassPass members will have access to NuSpine's comprehensive introductory evaluations, personalized chiropractic adjustments, and NuSpine's signature hydrotherapy massages. Current participating NuSpine locations include Austin, Charlotte, Houston, Kansas City, Phoenix/Scottsdale, San Antonio, San Diego, and Lincoln, NE.

Adding NuSpine to the ClassPass network supports the platform's continued expansion into recovery, preventative care, and holistic wellness offerings—categories that have seen significant demand as members incorporate mobility, alignment, and pain management services into their broader wellness routines.

"Chiropractic care has become an increasingly important part of how people support their movement, performance, and overall well-being," said Kam Mack, Head of New Strategic Partnerships at ClassPass. "Partnering with NuSpine allows us to offer our members convenient access to high-quality chiropractic services within the same platform they already use for workouts, recovery, and wellness. It's an important step in building a more complete and integrated experience through ClassPass."

Founded on efficiency, individualized care, and accessibility, NuSpine's model combines walk-in convenience, upfront pricing, and tailored treatment plans designed to make ongoing spinal health easy to maintain.

"It's been incredible to see how many people are feeling better and living healthier because of NuSpine," said Mary Kate Fenske, Operations Support Manager at NuSpine Chiropractic. "Our model makes it so easy for patients to come in, get adjusted, and make chiropractic care a consistent part of their weekly routine. The convenience and affordability of NuSpine truly help people prioritize their health."

The partnership with NuSpine underscores ClassPass's mission to offer members flexible access to fitness, recovery, and wellness experiences that support a balanced lifestyle—anytime, anywhere.

About ClassPass

ClassPass is revolutionizing the fitness and wellness industry by bringing together the world's best classes and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013, ClassPass connects members to millions of classes and experiences in 31 countries around the globe while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, find new customers, and generate new streams of revenue. With access to tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms, spas, salons, and other experience-driven businesses, ClassPass members can choose from a broad range of options including workout classes such as strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing, and wellness experiences like massages, acupuncture, manicures, and more. Additionally, ClassPass is now available as a wellness benefit with the world's leading employers. Learn more at http://classpass.com.

About NuSpine

NuSpine Chiropractic is a modern, affordable chiropractic franchise committed to making high-quality spinal care accessible to everyone. With a focus on efficiency, transparency, and exceptional patient experience, NuSpine offers walk-in convenience, upfront pricing, and individualized treatment plans designed to help patients feel and function their best. Founded on the belief that chiropractic care should be simple and affordable, NuSpine is redefining wellness through a model that emphasizes preventative care, patient education, and community well-being. For more information, visit www.nuspine.com.

