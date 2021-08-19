Classroom Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Dell Technologies Inc., Faronics Corp., and HP Inc. Emerge as Dominant Market Players | Technavio

Increasing emphasis on collaborative learning tools, rising adoption of cloud-based management tools, and surging adoption of blockchain technology are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, the increase in the number of virtual schools, and the rise in personalized learning coupled with gamification are prominent trends likely to influence the market's growth positively during the forecast period. However, factors such as rising safety and privacy issues, increasing use of open-source platforms, and lack of digital expertise among teachers might hamper market's growth.

Classroom Management Systems Market: End-user

The report segment the market by end-users in higher education and K-12 users. Higher education was the largest segment of the market in 2020. The growth of this market segment is primarily due to the rising demand for software solutions that can be used to control students' behavior in classrooms and provide a great medium of collaborative learning. In addition, classroom management systems market vendors are increasingly concentrating on the higher education sector as these students are well-versed with video conferencing, gamification, social networks, and browsing websites, making the integration of the classroom management system in the learning process easy.

Classroom Management Systems Market: Geographic Landscape

North America ranked first as the largest region, while MEA was the smallest region in 2020. In addition, 37% of the growth will originate from North America due to the growing emphasis on mobile learning, particularly, in the US and Canada. K-12 and higher education students of these advanced economies are aware of the existing technologies and the technical know-how of these systems. Furthermore, a strong focus of the US government on improving the quality of education by introducing the Common Core Standards (CSS) in both K-12 and the higher education sectors will further accelerate the classroom management systems market growth during the next few years.

Companies Covered

APLAF Inc.

ClassDojo Inc.

Creatrix Campus

Dell Technologies Inc.

Faronics Corp.

HP Inc.

Impero Solutions Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

NetSupport Ltd.

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Classroom Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in classroom management systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the classroom management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the classroom management systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of classroom management systems market, vendors

