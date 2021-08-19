Classroom Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Dell Technologies Inc., Faronics Corp., and HP Inc. Emerge as Dominant Market Players | Technavio
Aug 19, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global classroom management systems market size is expected to grow by USD 4.21 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. Dell Technologies Inc. (US), Faronics Corp. (Canada), HP Inc. (US), Impero Solutions Inc. (UK), and Lenovo Group Ltd.(China) are some of the emerging dominant market players contributing to the market's growth.
Increasing emphasis on collaborative learning tools, rising adoption of cloud-based management tools, and surging adoption of blockchain technology are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, the increase in the number of virtual schools, and the rise in personalized learning coupled with gamification are prominent trends likely to influence the market's growth positively during the forecast period. However, factors such as rising safety and privacy issues, increasing use of open-source platforms, and lack of digital expertise among teachers might hamper market's growth.
More details: www.technavio.com/global-classroom-management-systems-market-industry-analysis
Classroom Management Systems Market: End-user
The report segment the market by end-users in higher education and K-12 users. Higher education was the largest segment of the market in 2020. The growth of this market segment is primarily due to the rising demand for software solutions that can be used to control students' behavior in classrooms and provide a great medium of collaborative learning. In addition, classroom management systems market vendors are increasingly concentrating on the higher education sector as these students are well-versed with video conferencing, gamification, social networks, and browsing websites, making the integration of the classroom management system in the learning process easy.
Classroom Management Systems Market: Geographic Landscape
North America ranked first as the largest region, while MEA was the smallest region in 2020. In addition, 37% of the growth will originate from North America due to the growing emphasis on mobile learning, particularly, in the US and Canada. K-12 and higher education students of these advanced economies are aware of the existing technologies and the technical know-how of these systems. Furthermore, a strong focus of the US government on improving the quality of education by introducing the Common Core Standards (CSS) in both K-12 and the higher education sectors will further accelerate the classroom management systems market growth during the next few years.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports:
K-12 Blended E-Learning Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Education Apps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Academic and Corporate LMS Market in US by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market for Higher Education by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Companies Covered
- APLAF Inc.
- ClassDojo Inc.
- Creatrix Campus
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Faronics Corp.
- HP Inc.
- Impero Solutions Inc.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- NetSupport Ltd.
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Classroom Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in classroom management systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the classroom management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the classroom management systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of classroom management systems market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand-led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- APLAF Inc.
- ClassDojo Inc.
- Creatrix Campus
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Faronics Corp.
- HP Inc.
- Impero Solutions Inc.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- NetSupport Ltd.
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article