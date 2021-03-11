ClassTag And First Act Announce 2021 #SchoolsGotTalent Virtual Talent Show

SUNRISE, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassTag, the leading parent-teacher communication platform, and Jazwares, a global leader in toys and licensing, today announced the 2nd annual #SchoolsGotTalent virtual talent show, sponsored by Jazwares' musical instrument brand, First Act .

Bringing together ClassTag's community of more than 25,000 schools and five million parents, the #SchoolsGotTalent contest invites children from across the nation to submit their talent performances for the chance to win incredible prizes. Building off last year's show stopping performances from more than 500 kids, this year the stakes are even higher. In addition to winning their pick of musical instruments from First Act, the top 5 submissions will also have the opportunity to compete in a live talent show on ClassTag's Facebook Live for a chance to win an $1,000 grant towards their school's music department, courtesy of First Act.

"The First Act brand is all about giving kids access to the instruments and tools needed to help jumpstart their musical journeys and we are thrilled to partner with ClassTag on this year's virtual talent show to help grant the winner's school with funding for their music department," said Laura Zebersky, President, Jazwares.

"We are honored to feature the wonderful musical products of First Act for our ClassTag parents and teachers. The ClassTag platform shines particularly well for brands that are able to both entertain and inform within our media platform and social communities. Our audience loves to support the great brands that truly help make a difference in their children's lives," said Bob Lonigro, Chief Advertising Officer, ClassTag.

The #SchoolsGotTalent virtual talent show is simple to enter. Teachers and caretakers can help their kids and students post their talent performances on Instagram with a brief description of why they want to win. Each entry must tag @schoolsgottalent and @classtagme , as well as follow and tag @FirstActMusic to qualify. ClassTag will repost the submissions to the @schoolsgottalent Instagram and invite its community of followers to "like'' their favorite entries. The top 5 contestants with the most votes will win the First Act instrument of their choice and be invited to compete in front of special-guest judges for a chance to win the grand prize, a $1,000 grant toward their schools' music department. The talent show is not limited to musical performances, kids can show their singing, dancing, painting, juggling, improv, storytelling or any other talent they choose.

For the full rules for entry, please visit the ClassTag's blog post here for more information.

First Act offers quality instruments for kids with a range of products designed to meet the musical needs of the youngest first-time musical explorers, all the way up to aspiring musicians. With First Act, children have access to educational learning tools, including video tutorials, activity sheets, music sheets, and chord cards. Sparking a lifelong love of music with authentic, accessible instruments for kids of all ages at all skill levels. With First Act children can: Play it, Discover it, Be it!

ClassTag reaches five million parents and teachers across 25,000 schools around the country this school year. For more information on ClassTag, visit classtag.com . For more information on First Act, visit firstact.com .

About ClassTag

ClassTag and ClassTag Connect are the leading parent engagement platforms for schools and school districts. The platforms help to fuel, inspire and streamline communication between parents, teachers, and school administrators with a robust suite of tools that easily integrate with Google Classroom. It's the fastest growing parent engagement platform for K-12 education, used by over 25,000 schools and 5 million parents and teachers. Learn more at: www.classtag.com .

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles and musical instruments. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned and licensed brands like preschool powerhouses Blippi, Cabbage Patch Kids®, CoComelon and Peppa Pig, unstoppable action and gaming brands like Fortnite, Halo®, Micro Machines, Nerf, Pokémon and Roblox, leading lifestyle and entertainment brands like All Elite Wrestling™ (AEW), BLACKPINK, Blinger®, GlamCrush™, UFC®, musical property First Act™, and beloved plush Hug-A-Pet and Squishmallows®, just to name a few. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™ and Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC (Kelly Toys). For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com

