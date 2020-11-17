ClassTag Launches ClassTag Connect, a Comprehensive Parent Engagement Platform for Schools and Districts

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassTag , the leading parent-teacher communication platform, today announced the introduction of ClassTag Connect, an all-in-one engagement platform that provides robust data-driven insights to facilitate greater parent, teacher, and administrator involvement and insights from classroom to district. Over 25,000 schools and several districts, including South-Western City School District, Phoenix Talent School District, and Salado Independent School District are currently using ClassTag Connect.



"The COVID pandemic has prompted school districts to recognize the value of a single, cohesive engagement platform that will avoid overwhelming parents with siloed communications. Our platform provides a way for districts and their individual schools to facilitate meaningful, personal, two-way communication between parents, teachers and administrators while simultaneously offering school and districts actionable insights behind parental engagement levels, ensuring that every family is empowered during this challenging time," said Vlada Lotkina, CEO and Co-Founder of ClassTag.

For example, ClassTag Connect allows schools and districts to send important updates in real time to each parent's preferred messaging channel, whether that's via the app, email, SMS, web or paper. The accessibility of ClassTag Connect also extends to families who do not speak English as a first language as well, as the app allows for automatic translation into 60+ languages.

Perhaps most importantly, ClassTag Connect monitors and measures parent engagement with actionable reporting. Once a school or district connects to the platform, a Connection Health Report is generated which details how effectively parents are being reached across the school or district. Through the use of aggregated read receipts and contact validity across data channels, ClassTag Connect then identifies any parents, classrooms, or schools where connectivity is lacking, allowing for insightful segmentation by demographic data.

Stephen McDonald, Principal of Hayden Valley Elementary remarked that, "ClassTag Connect has completely revamped how we at Hayden Valley Elementary outreach to our stakeholders and community. It has been nothing but positive and we are thrilled with the level of communication we have with our parents!"

ClassTag Connect is also the perfect companion to schools and districts that operate using Google's suite of tools as it seamlessly integrates with Google Classroom, Drive, Meet, Calendar and YouTube; making it easier to upload and sync files and share information. In addition, the platform offers the ability to schedule virtual meetings and parent teacher conferences, which have been highly utilized since hybrid and remote learning began.



Lotkina continued, "With ClassTag Connect, we provide a standardized platform that fosters more than simple communication, it actually reaches and engages every parent in a school's community, empowering staff with a simple application that literally works for everyone."

ClassTag reaches five million parents and teachers across 25,000 schools around the country this school year. For more information visit classtag.com .

About ClassTag

ClassTag is a free communication platform for schools that's designed to fuel and inspire parent engagement, used by over 25,000 schools and 5 million parents and teachers across the U.S. Engineered to provide the simplest and easiest way to communicate, ClassTag combines communications, calendaring and conferences in one platform automatically routing all messages according to parents' preference via email, SMS, app or web and automatically translating into 60+ languages.

ClassTag Connect is the enterprise-level parent engagement solution that unifies schools and districts into one comprehensive communications platform. It provides teachers and parents with meaningful, personalized communication along with insightful and actionable data that districts and schools can use to achieve student success.

