ClassTag Launches ClassTag Goods to Eliminate Needless Teacher Out-of-Pocket Spending

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassTag , the leading parent-teacher engagement platform, today announced the launch of ClassTag Goods, a free community-driven solution for teachers to receive much needed contributions for their classrooms.

Historically, teachers have had to spend their own money to fund their classroom's supplies, with the average teacher spending $495 a year out-of-pocket. With ClassTag Goods, teachers can now set up their own Classroom Fund which will enable parents and guardians to donate directly to their classroom on a recurring basis. All funds go directly to the teachers (without any hidden transaction or processing fees) who can then redeem supplies from ClassTag's robust catalogue of Goods.

"Existing fundraising solutions for teachers have failed to offer the level of flexibility ClassTag Goods provides," said Vlada Lotkina, CEO and Co-founder of ClassTag. "Before, teachers were beholden to creating finite fundraising projects that, if not reached, meant they would not receive any of the funds donated. With ClassTag Goods, the goal is to finally put an end to this ridiculous idea that teachers should have to spend their own money on classroom supplies once and for all."

The nature of ClassTag Goods as an extension of ClassTag means that teachers already have an involved community incorporated into their fundraising outreach, making it easier than ever to reach parents for donations. Teachers can also create a "Wishlist" of their most-needed classroom items so that contributors can see exactly what their donations will be used for.

In addition, teachers can choose to make their fund public, allowing them to garner donations from relatives and other community members outside of their immediate ClassTag circle. This makes it possible for teachers to receive supplies from anyone interested in supporting their efforts.

ClassTag Goods also allows parents to do their back-to-school shopping in a single click, as teachers can upload the exact supplies students will need for the classroom and let parents purchase everything at once.

"At ClassTag, every product feature we build is created with teachers in mind. Many of our leadership team members are former educators and therefore truly understand the problems that teachers face, particularly around funding classroom supplies," said Vlada Lotkina, CEO and co-founder of ClassTag. "ClassTag Goods takes the pressure off of teachers needing to ask for donations since it can all be done right within the ClassTag platform, saving them time and taking the stress out of the process entirely."

For more information on ClassTag and ClassTag Goods, please visit: https://www.classtag.com.

