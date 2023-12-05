ClassWallet Appoints Stephen Lindeman as Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI and ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Lindeman, a senior operations and strategic governance expert with more than 35 years of broad technology and enterprise software experience, has been appointed COO at ClassWallet – a new position for the rapidly growing company.

Stephen Lindeman, COO, ClassWallet

He joins ClassWallet at an exciting inflection point for the company as it focuses on continuing its growth and expanding into new market segments. Lindeman will be responsible for leading operations, including refining its strategy to drive growth and financial performance, as well as championing client success and experience.

Most recently, Lindeman spent seven years with fintech accounts receivable provider, Billtrust, as chief customer officer and acquisition executive, where he was tasked with overseeing the company's growth strategy as well as engagement with the board. Before that, he held posts of chief customer officer and senior vice president at Heat Software, vice president and general manager of NC4 and vice president and director at Rockwell Collins. His experience includes IBM's Tivoli Software, Oracle and AT&T.

"I've always been a firm believer that leadership isn't just about guiding, but rather listening, learning and leveraging," said Lindeman. "I'm looking to encourage collaboration amongst the team to take advantage of individual perspectives across the company to further propel ClassWallet on its successful path."

ClassWallet, the leading digital wallet-based purchasing and reimbursement platform for public funds, has enjoyed strong market adoption and success in the last several years. The company's platform is currently used by state government agencies and school districts across 32 states, handling over $2.7 billion in public funds. With the company focused on further growth, it realized the need to bring on an experienced chief operating officer to strengthen its in-house team.

"As ClassWallet enters a period of aggressive growth, we look to Stephen's proven ability to enhance synergies between our departments and execute flawlessly," said Jamie Rosenberg, CEO, ClassWallet. "This includes maintaining alignment of our long-term vision with critical day-to-day operating activities to ensure we deliver the best possible experience to all of our customers."

Lindeman earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Wright State University and has earned a number of technology, sales and leadership certifications and awards. He currently lives in suburban Atlanta with his family. In his free time, he enjoys water skiing, snow skiing and collecting and listening to music on vinyl.

About ClassWallet

Founded in 2014, ClassWallet is the leading purchasing and reimbursement platform for public funds. The company's patented digital wallet technology ensures that public funds reach the right people and are used for the right purpose – at a fraction of the time and cost of existing technology solutions with better compliance safeguards. ClassWallet is used by state government agencies and school districts across 32 states, helping those clients realize the full potential of over $2.7 billion in public funds. Its integrated marketplace of top retailers and service providers includes Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, Michaels, Office Depot, Scholastic, Staples, Varsity Tutors and more.

Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, ClassWallet ranked number 477 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2023 and the 61st fastest growing software company. It also ranks as the 114th fastest growing company in North America according to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

