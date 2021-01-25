ClassWallet Expands its Financial Spending Management Platform into School Maintenance and Custodial Market with MaintenanceWallet

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial technology platform provider ClassWallet has expanded its popular classroom spending management platform to support the needs of K-12 school maintenance and custodial staff.

Called MaintenanceWallet, the new financial solution enables school maintenance crews and custodial staff to purchase supplies needed to close work orders, while providing facilities managers with complete oversight and eliminating paperwork.

MaintenanceWallet supports school employees responsible for making the day-to-day transactions for facilities management, including but not limited to plumbing, electrical, structural, fleet and cleaning needs.

"We're making it easier for school employees charged with maintaining school facilities to obtain the supplies they need while automating the reconciliation of their day-to-day spending in a completely paperless manner," said Jamie Rosenberg, CEO and co-founder, ClassWallet. "It is the only solution on the market designed specifically for K-12 maintenance payment management and bridges an important gap between the facilities and business departments.

"MaintenanceWallet is an outgrowth of our TeacherWallet solution which helps teachers to acquire the classroom supplies they need without having to lay out cash, obtain a purchase card or deal with the hassle of paperwork. School districts around the country asked us to provide a similar efficient solution for their maintenance employees."

How It Works

MaintenanceWallet works like an open purchase order but eliminates the manual reconciliation and payment processing on the backend. It allows employees to charge a purchase to work orders, cost centers and expense categories. Maintenance and custodial crews remit receipts with work order and data from their mobile devices and administrators get fully automated tracking and backup documentation of every transaction in real time.

Other capabilities include an integrated ecommerce feature that includes popular stores for facilities management such as Amazon, Home Depot and Lowes. MaintenanceWallet automates the pre-approval workflow, reconciliation and settlement for ecommerce transactions as well.

About ClassWallet

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, ClassWallet ( www.classwallet.com ) is a financial technology company providing a spending management platform for teachers, parents and maintenance crew personnel who make day-to-day purchases but typically are not provided with purchase cards. The company's suite of TeacherWallet, FamilyWallet and MaintenanceWallet products focus on ease and flexibility for the end-user, and unparalleled control and data reconciliation for administrators.

