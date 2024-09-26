Classworks® Recognized by Evidence for ESSA as an Effective Intervention Program

Study shows Classworks improves student learning outcomes.

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Classworks®, an award-winning K-12 special education and intervention platform, announced that its recent impact study meets the rigorous standards of evidence outlined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Evidence for ESSA, a trusted resource developed and maintained by the Center for Research and Reform in Education (CRRE), provides educators with reliable information on programs that meet ESSA's standards of evidence. The inclusion of Classworks in the Evidence for ESSA database affirms its efficacy in helping students improve their academic performance.

"We are thrilled that Evidence for ESSA has acknowledged the positive impact of Classworks on student achievement," said Melissa Cook, Classworks Senior Vice President. "This recognition validates our commitment to providing educators with powerful, research-based tools to support student learning."

The study accepted by Evidence for ESSA evaluated the impact of Classworks on student achievement in mathematics. The quasi-experimental design included 1,367 elementary students across 45 schools nationwide, comparing the performance of students who used Classworks mathematics with their peers who did not use the program. Students in both the treatment and the comparison groups performed below the 25th percentile in math. Results of the analysis concluded that Classworks has a significant and positive impact on mathematics growth for struggling students.

Key findings include:

Students using Classworks for math intervention scored an average of six points higher on their spring math assessments than students who did not use the program. The results are statistically significant, with an effect size of 0.13. The positive effects were consistent across different grade levels and demographic groups.

When reviewing studies for inclusion, Evidence for ESSA's Review Committee examines study quality and design, psychometric reliability of study measures, and outcome measures, among other qualifications.

Classworks continues to prioritize efficacy and is one of only a few programs with three of its offerings, academic assessment, progress monitoring, and reading interventions, listed on the National Center on Intensive Intervention (NCII) Academic Intervention Tools Charts with high ratings for validity and reliability. Its inclusion in the Evidence for ESSA database underscores its effectiveness as a tool for targeted intervention and overall academic improvement.

About Classworks

Classworks is a leading K-12 special education and tiered intervention platform that delivers personalized learning solutions through advanced technology and detailed data. The Classworks platform features academic screeners, math and reading interventions, specialized instruction, and progress monitoring. Recognized by the National Center on Intensive Intervention (NCII) and endorsed by The Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE), Classworks is dedicated to advancing educational outcomes and supporting educators. For more information on Classworks, see https://curriculumadvantage.com/.

For more additional information: [email protected]

SOURCE Classworks®