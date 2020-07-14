Classy Analyzes Over 6 Million Transactions to Reveal Actionable Data About Online Donors in New Report

Classy's new report analyzes data from the past several years, spanning over 40,000 active online fundraising campaigns and 6.4 million transactions, 2.8 million of which were recurring gifts.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nonprofits in a variety of ways this year, so elevating insights that help nonprofits advance their fundraising efforts is vital to their success in 2020 and beyond," said Scot Chisholm, CEO and Co-Founder of Classy. "Our hope is that this report shares data to spark new or improved ideas that can help organizations sustain support for their important missions."

Key findings from the report include:

Nonprofit donation pages must hook potential donors immediately: Across the Classy platform, 60% of people who check out on a donation page do so in less than one minute. However, when looking at how long people spend on campaign pages across all campaign types—including crowdfunding, events, peer-to-peer, and donation pages—conversion rates peak between 4 and 5 minutes. This data reveals the opportunity for nonprofits to offer compelling content that will get potential donors to either convert immediately or be compelled enough to keep learning more about the campaign and eventually convert.

In addition to providing insights that nonprofits can use to make data-driven decisions, The State of Modern Philanthropy 2020 includes a free nonprofit benchmarks worksheet that organizations can use to compare their fundraising results with the rest of the industry.

Click here to download the full report.

