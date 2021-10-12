Classy Launches New, Digital Payment Integration for Nonprofit Customers

Classy's customers will be able to add PayPal as a donation option for both one-time and recurring donations starting this month, just in time for the end-of-year giving season, with the Venmo option following in 2022.

PayPal and Venmo are the most frequently used payment providers. 1

Venmo is popular among millennials and gen-zers with 81% of users falling between 18-45 years old. 2

According to new, unpublished research by Classy, if given the option, 55% of donors surveyed said they were somewhat or very likely to donate to a nonprofit via PayPal or Venmo. 3

77% of surveyed donors believe PayPal is the safest way to donate. 4

55% of surveyed donors are likely to donate again if PayPal is an option. 5

37% of surveyed donors donate more because they're able to use PayPal.6

"The addition of PayPal and Venmo to the Classy platform enables a more elegant giving experience for any donor who wants to support one of our nonprofit customers," said Chris Himes, CEO of Classy. "By making the supporter journey more relevant, engaging and intuitive, Classy's nonprofit customers can unlock the goodwill of even more supporters, bringing in more funding for their missions."

Classy's PayPal and Venmo integrations will go deeper than most options currently available to the social sector. Specifically, the choice to donate via these payment methods will be available across multiple campaign types, including website donations, peer-to-peer fundraising, virtual events, and crowdfunding, and donations via PayPal can apply to both one-time and recurring donations. Having this offering across numerous facets of the Classy platform will help nonprofits drive higher conversion rates and donor satisfaction. Plus, all receipting and reporting will be fully integrated with the Classy platform, making it a harmonious process for nonprofit professionals. Both payment options will be available to nonprofits through Classy's proprietary payments integration, Classy Pay, which also allows customers to accept donations through ACH, credit cards, and digital wallets.

To learn more about Classy Pay, please visit https://www.classy.org/fundraising-solutions/classy-pay/.

For nonprofits looking for a full demonstration of the new payment offerings, please request a demo here.

About Classy

Classy is a B Corp Certified Public Benefit Corporation and giving experience platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about. Based in San Diego, CA and trusted by thousands of nonprofits, from the fastest-growing nonprofits to some of the world's largest social organizations, Classy's platform provides the formats and flexibility to activate donors when and how they need to by creating more relevant connections to their causes. Since 2011, Classy has helped nonprofits mobilize and empower the world for good by helping them raise over $3 billion on its platform. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org.

