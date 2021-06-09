Classy Reveals Top 50 Finalists for 2021 Classy Awards, Celebrating Resilience and Innovation in the Social Sector

This year's group of honorees represents a range from internationally recognized nonprofits to local grassroots programs, who all worked tirelessly throughout the past year to move their missions forward and create an impact when their communities needed them the most. Programs in consideration for the Awards this year tackle various issues spanning from career-changing transitional support, to increased access to water and food within vulnerable communities, to various forms of relief throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

From this prestigious list of Finalists, the appointed Leadership Council , a distinguished group of social sector leaders and executives, will further evaluate and determine this year's winners. The following awards will be granted:

Social Innovation : ten programs will be recognized for providing the most innovative solutions to the world's toughest social and environmental issues.

"We started the Classy Awards in 2009 because we were inspired by the organizations in our community that were embracing new ideas, creating new strategies, and utilizing the latest technologies to address our complex social issues," said Pat Walsh, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer at Classy. "The social sector went through an incredibly challenging year, where program demand was high and resources stretched thin, and we're proud of all the organizations that were nominated this year. We're honored to unveil this list of Finalists, and excited to see what they'll continue to achieve moving forward."

To properly present an in-depth summary of their programs to the Leadership Council for final consideration, each of the Top 50 Finalists completed a Progress profile, a new framework developed by Classy to help nonprofits and social enterprises articulate their programmatic performance and social impact.

Voting is also now open for the People's Choice Award. You can review the Finalists and vote for your favorite here . All Classy Awards Winners will be announced publicly on September 28, 2021.

To learn more about the Classy Awards, visit https://awards.classy.org .

