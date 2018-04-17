Classy Unveils Expansive Events Product to Drive Nonprofit Fundraising Success

Having already powered 30,000 events through its software, Classy has redesigned the new Classy Events to combine the suite's superior fundraising features with the technology expected from top events platforms. The result is a beautiful and customizable experience for both nonprofits and their supporters.

"Events are in our DNA," said Scot Chisholm, Classy CEO and Co-Founder. "We were inspired to create a software company after firsthand experience producing dozens of large fundraising events for nonprofits close to our hearts. We hosted thousands of people then, and we continue to host sizable events to this day—the Collaborative and the Classy Awards—so we truly understand how crucial, and complicated, it can be for nonprofits to run amazing events."

Nonprofits can leverage Classy Events to host an array of events, from annual galas, golf tournaments, and polar plunges, to complex multi-city run/walks, chapter events series, and much more. Fully integrated with Classy's fundraising products, including Classy Peer-to-Peer, organizations can tap into their supporters' networks to activate new donors and fundraisers, grow their event interest, and continue to scale their impact.

"Customers like the Lucile Packard Foundation, The Salvation Army Western Territory, and Wildlife Conservation Society have been using the new Classy Events to deliver remarkable experiences to their supporters, from the initial interaction online all the way through the event itself," said Chisholm. "We've continued to iterate on the product based on the ever-changing landscape of supporter engagement, and we're excited to give more organizations the tools they need to weave their onsite experiences into their online experiences."

Offering seamless web and mobile experiences for both attendees and event managers, Classy Events features:

An intuitive, supporter-friendly ticketing and checkout experience . Featuring technology once reserved only for expensive, concert-level checkout flows, nonprofits can now leverage a multitude of premium, white-glove checkout options, including:

Featuring technology once reserved only for expensive, concert-level checkout flows, nonprofits can now leverage a multitude of premium, white-glove checkout options, including: A ticket reservation system that guarantees a user's ticket once it's in the cart



Group ticketing options



Promotion or discount code options for further personalization



Customizable registration forms

A full set of reporting and event marketing tools. To help meaningfully engage supporters, measure an event's success, and track and steward donors, the new Classy Events ecosystem provides:

To help meaningfully engage supporters, measure an event's success, and track and steward donors, the new Classy Events ecosystem provides: Robust event marketing tools, featuring integrations with MailChimp, HubSpot, and Classy for Salesforce



Detailed analytics and greater control to edit attendee information



Event series management with the ability to seamlessly duplicate events and simultaneously host unlimited events



Ability for nonprofits to calculate the tax-deductible total of the registration cost, and split receipts accordingly for attendees

The ability to maximize event impact by adding fundraising. Nonprofits can customize a multitude of fundraising options to propel donor engagement, including the ability to:

Nonprofits can customize a multitude of fundraising options to propel donor engagement, including the ability to: Incorporate requests for donations into the checkout flow



Allow supporters to instantly create individual or team peer-to-peer fundraising pages, easily trackable in the personalized Supporter Center



Enable organizations to customize engagement touchpoints, including milestone emails, social media, and text message sharing

Professional design elements—no additional technical skills required. Nonprofits get a simple, professional-grade event designer that allows for:

Nonprofits get a simple, professional-grade event designer that allows for: Fully white-labeled event pages, fundraising pages, and emails that can be created in minutes with a simple drag-and-drop design builder



Advanced settings to provide more flexibility for experienced designers



Branded individual and team page templates that empower fundraisers to start raising money immediately

Many beta customers using the new Classy Events have shared rave reviews about the product's functionality and helped inform the product's new features.

"The new Classy Events has significantly improved the caliber of the look and user experience of our event registration," said Thom Scher, COO of Beyond Type 1, the largest diabetes organization online, funding advocacy, education, and cure research. "We've taken full advantage of the customizable features, building out event pages with ticket purchasing capacity that keep the Beyond Type 1 brand consistent and visible. These registration pages look beautiful and stand on their own, allowing us to send people directly to them for both information and to purchase tickets."

"The event registration process is often the very first impression you have on a potential supporter—and you only get one first impression," said Manya Khan, the Online Fundraising Manager at Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health, which increases the quality and accessibility of children's healthcare. "That's why the new Classy Events is so impactful. Not only does it offer more options on the back-end, but we're able to provide registrants with a beautiful experience that further connects them to our mission and event."

To learn more about the new Classy Events, visit https://www.classy.org/fundraising-events.

About Classy

Classy is a social enterprise that creates world-class online fundraising software for nonprofits, modernizing the giving experience to accelerate social impact around the world. Since 2011, fundraising on the Classy platform has doubled each year—resulting in thousands of nonprofits collectively raising over half a billion dollars. Based in San Diego, CA, Classy is trusted by organizations of all sizes, from the fastest-growing nonprofits like Team Rubicon and The Trevor Project, to some of the world's largest social organizations, such as Acumen, Robin Hood Foundation, and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Classy also hosts the annual Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. Backed by prominent technology investors, including JMI Equity, Mithril, Salesforce Ventures, and Bullpen Capital, Classy has raised $53 million to-date in growth capital. For more information, visit www.classy.org or follow Classy on Twitter @Classy.

