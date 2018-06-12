Classy unveils its powerful, next-generation online fundraising suite for nonprofits

"Over the last several years we've seen massive growth in the total raised across the Classy platform, especially among enterprise nonprofits," said Scot Chisholm, Classy CEO and Co-Founder, speaking live from the stage at the 2018 Collaborative. "We've completely re-architected our product suite future growth in mind, while at the same time delivered hundreds of new feature requests to set our customers up for even greater fundraising success."

A culmination of more than two years' work, the new Classy Fundraising Suite offers:

Speed, scalability, and security

With speeds up to 15 times faster across the entire suite, nonprofits can create tailored, mobile-responsive fundraising pages in minutes—instead of hours or days on other vendors' software



To accommodate diverse online fundraising strategies, nonprofits can host as many fundraising campaigns as they want, simultaneously and across all campaign types



Backed by Amazon Web Services Auto Scaling which automatically adjusts capacity to maintain steady, predictable performance at the lowest cost, Classy's suite can immediately scale as needed—handling over 100 times more volume than before—for even better reliability during high-traffic campaigns such as Giving Tuesday, or peak giving seasons such as year-end



Designed with safety top of mind, Classy's updated security systems are independently verified as PCI Level 1 Compliant, maintaining a secure environment for customer information and transaction data

Deeper insights from the new Classy Manager

Powering the platform's data insights and reporting tools, the new Classy Manager equips nonprofits with a 360-degree view of online supporter interactions through intuitive navigation, and includes more than 100 new fields for advanced filtering and searching across reports



Instantly downloadable reports recommended by Classy's data scientists give nonprofits access to the most impactful insights to understand their donors and personalize outreach to different segments



Accessible metric-based insights empower nonprofits to benchmark and improve campaign performance

Ultimate flexibility and design

The advanced campaign designer features simple drag-and-drop tools to help the beginner's work look great, while offering professional-grade design options for more experienced designers



Enhanced and flexible supporter management allows nonprofits to easily maintain and edit contact records, retroactively make donations anonymous upon request, resend receipts, refund transactions, and credit past donations to different campaigns



Classy's application program interface (API) uses modern and open technology standards, empowering organizations and integration partners to unleash their creativity by building their own applications

Dozens of organizations have had early access to the new Classy Fundraising Suite and are already reporting major results:

"The new Classy Fundraising Suite has transformed how our organization raises money online," said Diana Peacock, Senior Vice President, Development and Alliances at First Book, a large nonprofit focused on equal access to quality education, with a member network of more than 375,000 educators. "After switching to Classy from our previous fundraising software, we saw checkout page conversion rates jump 18.5 percent—in just the first six months—driving up our overall donations significantly. With Classy's beautiful, easy-to-manage campaigns, we're more confident than ever in the giving experience we offer our donors and corporate partners."

"Our inclusive approach to disaster relief encourages those of any age, country, or background to get involved," said Lauren Muldowney, Chief of Volunteer Experience at All Hands and Hearts—Smart Response, a leading disaster response organization. "So far in 2018 alone, we've had volunteers from over 90 different nationalities, so having a flexible and modern fundraising platform is key to facilitating our peer-to-peer fundraising efforts. Classy's international capabilities help our volunteers tap into their global networks and seamlessly fundraise in over 130 currencies. As a result, we can continue connecting with new supporters all over the globe."

The new Classy Fundraising Suite was unveiled to an audience of more than 1,200 nonprofit leaders, social enterprises, and sector innovators at the 2018 Collaborative, where today's changemakers co-create the future of social entrepreneurship. The 2018 Collaborative was presented by Classy, in partnership with Airbnb, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Qlik, Salesforce.org, and Southwest Airlines.

To learn more about the new Classy Fundraising Suite, visit https://www.classy.org/products/.

About Classy

Classy is a social enterprise that creates world-class online fundraising software for nonprofits, modernizing the giving experience to accelerate social impact around the world. Since 2011, fundraising on the Classy platform has doubled each year—resulting in thousands of nonprofits collectively raising over half a billion dollars. Based in San Diego, CA, Classy is trusted by organizations of all sizes, from the fastest-growing nonprofits like Team Rubicon and The Trevor Project, to some of the world's largest social organizations, such as Acumen, Robin Hood Foundation, and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Classy also hosts the annual Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. Backed by prominent technology investors, including JMI Equity, Mithril, Salesforce Ventures, and Bullpen Capital, Classy has raised $53 million to-date in growth capital. For more information, visit www.classy.org or follow Classy on Twitter @Classy.

CONTACT:

Monica Finch

press@classy.org

619.323.2026

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/classy-unveils-its-powerful-next-generation-online-fundraising-suite-for-nonprofits-300664563.html

SOURCE Classy

Related Links

http://www.classy.org

