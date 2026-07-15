CLASSYS Appoints Former Samsung Electronics Vice President Jun-oh Yoon as CEO to Lead Its Next Stage of Global Growth

Former Samsung Group and Samsung Electronics executive who led corporate growth strategy and major global M&A initiatives across the Corporate Strategy Office and DX Division

Brings extensive global leadership experience in business strategy, operations, and value creation across robotics (Rainbow Robotics), automotive electronics and audio (Harman), and data center cooling (FläktGroup)

To accelerate CLASSYS' global expansion and redefine the medical aesthetics industry through AI-powered next-generation products, technological innovation, and differentiated platform capabilities

SEOUL, South Korea, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLASSYS (KOSDAQ: 214150), a leading global medical aesthetics platform company, announced on July 15 the appointment of Jun-oh Yoon, former Vice President of Samsung Electronics, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking the official launch of the company's next phase of growth toward becoming a global leader in the medical aesthetics industry.

Jun-oh Yoon, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of CLASSYS. (Photo: CLASSYS)

Jun-oh Yoon joins CLASSYS as CEO with extensive leadership experience in developing growth strategies and future business initiatives at Samsung Group and Samsung Electronics, bringing deep expertise across technology, business, corporate strategy, and operations.

Over the course of his career at Samsung Electronics in both South Korea and the United States, Yoon held leadership roles spanning software engineering, marketing, and corporate planning. From 2009 to 2018, he played a key role in the Strategy Team of Samsung Group's Corporate Strategy Office, where he developed group-wide business portfolio plans, identified new growth opportunities, and led major M&A initiatives. Most notably, he spearheaded the acquisition, integration, and value creation of Harman—widely regarded as the most successful acquisition in Samsung Electronics' history—and later oversaw growth initiatives and operational management across key portfolio companies, serving on the boards of Rainbow Robotics, Samsung's robotics subsidiary, and FläktGroup, a specialized provider of data center cooling solutions.

Yoon brings a rare combination of technical expertise, global operating experience, corporate strategy, M&A leadership, and post-merger value creation. Supported by his background as an engineer at Samsung Electronics and his proven ability to translate long-term vision into operational execution, he is well positioned to lead CLASSYS through its next phase of global growth.

Following its merger with Ilooda, CLASSYS has accelerated its global expansion by broadening its product portfolio, entering the U.S. and China markets, establishing direct operations in Brazil, and transitioning to a direct sales model in Japan. Today, overseas markets account for approximately 67% of the company's total revenue, while global talent represents approximately 33% of its workforce. Moving beyond simply exporting products, CLASSYS plans to expand its local organizations and sales, marketing, and service capabilities worldwide, further scaling its business and reinforcing its position as a leading global player in the rapidly growing medical aesthetics market.

Under Yoon's leadership, the company will focus on four strategic priorities: accelerating global growth by leveraging its international operating expertise; advancing next-generation products, services, and platform innovation through AI, software, and data integration; optimizing its business portfolio while securing new growth opportunities; and strengthening enterprise-wide management systems to enhance organizational execution.

In particular, CLASSYS plans to combine its proprietary energy-based medical aesthetics technologies and clinical data with advanced AI, software, and data capabilities to develop first-of-their-kind next-generation products and services that extend well beyond conventional device innovation. Through these initiatives, the company aims to redefine the traditional growth model of the medical aesthetics industry, establish new global benchmarks, and build sustainable competitive advantages across its technologies, products, business model, and customer experience.

"CLASSYS has already established itself as a highly competitive global company with industry-leading products and a strong international foundation," said Jun-oh Yoon, Chief Executive Officer of CLASSYS. "I look forward to applying the growth strategies and innovation culture I developed at Samsung Electronics to accelerate our global expansion, while unifying our headquarters and international operations under a single operating model to enhance execution, strengthen our technological leadership, and deliver a differentiated customer experience as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Yoon added, "By combining CLASSYS' strengths in hardware, software, and clinical expertise with cutting-edge AI capabilities, we will deliver breakthrough products, services, and customer experiences that support our vision of becoming the world's leading medical aesthetics platform company by 2030."

This leadership transition marks a significant milestone as CLASSYS moves beyond its strong growth foundation into its next stage of global expansion. The company has built a highly profitable and resilient recurring revenue model driven by expanding global device installations and growing consumables utilization. With Jun-oh Yoon's unique combination of technical expertise, global strategic leadership, and operational excellence, CLASSYS is well positioned to unlock new growth opportunities, create long-term customer value, and further enhance shareholder value.

SOURCE CLASSYS