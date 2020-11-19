Classy's Third Annual Why America Gives Report Shows a Favorable Outlook on Nonprofit Giving Despite the Pandemic

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that nearly 13 million people are still unemployed, almost a quarter of respondents (24%) said the pandemic has caused them to give more this year in comparison to last year. The report also brought to light that essential workers, who are already giving so much of themselves to support societal needs, are giving even more through donations to causes they care about. Respondents who identified as essential workers (33%) were more likely than nonessential workers (22%) to say that they plan to give more as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were also more likely than nonessential workers to donate to social justice causes (57% vs. 41%).

"When COVID-19 hit, the world had to come together very quickly to meet the critical needs emerging from the pandemic," said Scot Chisholm, CEO and Co-Founder of Classy. "Our 2020 report is a testament to American generosity. When our society was most vulnerable, we were also the most generous. What was even more inspiring was the financial generosity of essential workers and the broad and overwhelming support for social justice efforts."

Additional key findings from the report include:

"Our goal with this report has always been to help nonprofits better understand their prospective donors heading into the year-end giving season, and this year has presented both unique challenges and opportunities for nonprofits of all sizes to drive greater impact," said Soraya Alexander, SVP of Marketing and Customer Growth at Classy. "Based on the findings, we feel optimistic that Americans will continue to give in this environment because, more than ever, they recognize the enormous societal need and the profound impact of their giving."

Last year, nonprofits on the Classy fundraising platform raised $19 million on Giving Tuesday. For this giving season, Classy is launching an interactive map to help donors identify nonprofits to support in their local communities. The website will also feature a live tracker for donations on Giving Tuesday.

About the Survey

The survey was conducted in September 2020, among 1,000 individuals 18 years and older in the US. The survey was fielded using the Qualtrics Insights Platform, and the panel was sourced from Lucid.

About Classy

Classy is a social enterprise that helps nonprofit organizations maximize their impact through a suite of world-class, online fundraising tools to accelerate social impact around the world. Based in San Diego, CA and trusted by organizations of all sizes, from the fastest-growing nonprofits like Team Rubicon and The Trevor Project, to some of the world's largest social organizations, such as The Salvation Army, Robin Hood Foundation, and Shriners Hospitals for Children, nonprofits use Classy's platform to raise money, engage their communities, and advance their missions. Since 2011, Classy has powered tens of millions of donations from over 190 countries and raised over $2.5 billion for social good. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org or follow Classy on Twitter @Classy.

