Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and Other AI Agents Can Now Take Direct Action on WordPress.com Sites Through Natural Conversation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WordPress.com, Automattic's hosted website platform built on the open source WordPress software, today announced the launch of new write capabilities for its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. The update enables AI agents — including Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor — to create, edit, and manage content on WordPress.com sites directly through natural conversation, on behalf of users.

The launch puts AI agents to work on a platform where 70 million new posts are published every month, making WordPress.com one of the largest and most active content platforms on the web, and a natural fit for agentic site management.

"WordPress.com is where millions of people build and manage their sites every day, and more and more of them are using AI tools like Claude and even OpenClaw to get work done," said Ronnie Burt, AI Product Lead, WordPress.com. "Now those tools can actually take action — draft a post, build a page, manage comments — directly on your site, through conversation. You stay in control the whole time."

Building on a Year of AI Innovation

Today's announcement builds on a series of AI features introduced on WordPress.com over the past year. In April 2025, WordPress.com introduced its AI-powered website builder that lets users generate a fully designed, content-ready website from a prompt, bringing anyone from idea to live site in minutes. Earlier this year, WordPress.com launched the WordPress AI Assistant, an in-editor tool embedded directly in the editor and Media Library that helps users draft, edit, and refine content as they work, without leaving the WordPress.com environment.

In October 2025, WordPress.com extended that momentum to the agentic web with the launch of its MCP server, giving AI agents like Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor their first window into WordPress.com site content, analytics, and settings. WordPress.com users can now surface site insights and reduce time spent navigating the dashboard.

With today's addition of write capabilities, WordPress.com has extended the agentic web. AI agents can now actively build and manage websites. Where the original MCP server let AI agents read, the new write and content authoring capabilities let them act: drafting posts, editing pages, and managing content on behalf of users, all with explicit user confirmation at every step.

What Users Can Do

With WordPress.com's new MCP write capabilities, users can instruct their AI agent to:

Draft and publish blog posts and pages

Edit and update existing content

Create new pages and manage site content

And more — all through natural conversation, without touching the WordPress.com dashboard

Built With Safety in Mind

WordPress.com designed the feature with clear safeguards to ensure users remain in control at all times. Updates require explicit user confirmation before any action is taken, and changes to already-published content are clearly flagged as going live immediately. The MCP server is opt-in only, with nothing enabled by default. Users can choose which capabilities are active, site by site. This commitment to user safety is core to how Automattic builds across its platform.

What Is MCP?

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard that allows AI agents to connect to external tools and services in a structured, reliable way. WordPress.com's MCP server provides MCP-compatible AI agents with a direct connection to WordPress.com sites, enabling them to read content, write drafts, make edits, and manage pages through a standardized interface, secured with OAuth 2.1.

WordPress.com is built on WordPress, the open source software that powers more than 40% of the web. That means AI agents using WordPress.com's MCP capabilities are building on the most widely-used publishing platform on the web.

A Platform Built to Scale

WordPress.com is part of Automattic, whose ecosystem serves hundreds of billions of page views a year. WordPress.com users publish 70 million new posts every month, 1,600 new blog posts every minute, or 26 per second. That scale makes WordPress.com one of the most important destinations for AI-powered content management on the web.

Start Building Today

WordPress.com's MCP write capabilities are available now. The feature is compatible with any MCP-enabled AI agent, including Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor, and works on all paid WordPress.com plans. The MCP server is available to all paid WordPress.com plan users at no additional cost.

For more information, visit wordpress.com/blog.

About WordPress.com

WordPress.com is a hosted website platform built on the open source WordPress software, offering individuals, businesses, and organizations the tools to publish, create, and grow online. Our mission is to democratize publishing and ecommerce — one website at a time. WordPress.com is part of Automattic.

About Automattic

At Automattic, our goal is to make the web a better place. With products like WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Jetpack, Tumblr, Beeper, and WordPress VIP, we help support customers through web hosting, ecommerce, security and backups, enterprise infrastructure, and more. Automattic is a distributed company with 1,400+ employees worldwide, speaking 100+ different languages. We believe in open source, and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. For more, visit automattic.com.

SOURCE WordPress.com