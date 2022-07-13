Claudia Linares Quackenbush's book "Delightful Sensations all' Are'Oli" shows the fascinating capacity of creating history and heartfelt memories through culinary art.

"In Delightful Sensations all' Are'Oli, Claudia Quackenbush establishes through the three main characters—Arely, Olinda, and Hugo—the concept that the culinary art creates historical and joyful memories and emotions when the dishes are being prepared and that these memories remain imbued in each human being. Because human beings not only create food but also coexist when cultivating the fruit and vegetables while cooking and savoring the food, regardless of the culture or society in question.

Quackenbush also presents three main topics—feeding the society in a (1) hypermetacognitive, (2) psychological, and (3) physical manner—which are all developed by Olinda, the professor; Arely, the psychologist; and Hugo, the agronomist engineer, respectively, while they are creating recipes. These characters become role models not just because of their interfamily love, union, and support but also because of new visions they propose according to their professions in order to improve their world, society, and themselves and to reach their human and hypermetacognitive vocations so 'we can all reach and fulfill our spiritual and physical limits and growth.'"

Published by Page Publishing, Claudia Linares Quackenbush's book brings forward important subjects revolving around culinary arts as it transforms and feeds society. With focus on three main topics, readers will be enlightened with important concepts while getting to know the journey of Arely, Olinda, and Hugo.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Delightful Sensations all' Are'Oli" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

