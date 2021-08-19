Claudia Quackenbush's new book "Developing Creativity" is a contemporary account that aims to help children foster and develop their ingenuity.

Claudia writes, "How could I not love you, my beloved book? When each one of your colorful, artistic scenes and anecdotes full of adventure filled my senses and feelings. Your illustrations have lit up my soul and my life, I absorb you in every breath of air."

In Developing Creativity, Quackenbush transmits her love for learning through reading, math, science, the arts, fables, and reasoning, to kids, using original compositions, word problems, and logical solutions, in English and Spanish. She also defines concepts in Greek and Latin.

Published by Page Publishing, Claudia Quackenbush's engrossing craft allows every reader to be more creative and imaginative in their own way. Through this book, the author teaches young readers to use their talents and skills regardless of their age.

Readers who wish to experience this wonderful work can purchase "Developing Creativity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

