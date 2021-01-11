Claudia Quackenbush's new book "Los Dioses Sí Hablan" is a beautiful novel that unravels expressions of love in many forms

In Los dioses sí hablan (The Gods, in Truth, Speak), Claudia Quackenbush voices her encapsulated feelings and experiences that she has enjoyed since her marital romance—maternal expressions, sociopolitical thoughts, even her intimate memories, sending the reader to a world of love which breaks barriers and envelops time. Through her poems, one can envision a love for God and nature, peace, optimism, nostalgia, illusions, desire, as well as memories, all viewed through a novel expression of poetry that for the author is the conceptual image that produces desire and thrusts creativity and life forward.

Quackenbush's poems are verses that seek to develop our dreams, intellect, illusions, sensations, a sense of longing.

Published by Page Publishing, Claudia Quackenbush's captivating tale about life and love is spoken through creative poetic pieces that let us explore her mind's wonders while transforming our souls with these inspiring words.

Readers who wish to experience this lovely work can purchase "Los Dioses Sí Hablan" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

