Claudia Rodriguez joins Pega as Inclusion and Diversity Leader

At Pega, Ms. Rodriguez's role will include implementing strategies that enable an inclusive culture, where differences are embraced and used to better serve the needs of the global Pega community. She will help create I&D talent management initiatives with a focus on talent attraction, development, engagement, and retention.

Ms. Rodriguez brings extensive I&D experience to Pega. She was most recently senior manager of inclusion and diversity in Accenture's Global Center of Expertise, driving global I&D strategies and assisting in the deployment of cross-cultural, enablement, ethnicity, gender, and LGBTQ programs for 78,000 employees in nine countries within the Americas. Ms. Rodriguez co-delivered the first LGBTQ Leaders Learning Series in Latin America that helped members learn leadership skills both for their careers and in serving the broader LGBTQ community. She also led the deployment of tools to increase proactive data analysis around global gender recruitment and retention. In 2017, she received Accenture's Distinctive Achievement recognition for high impact I&D contributions.

Ms. Rodriguez graduated from Brown University and is fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish. She volunteers with several local organizations, including the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston, by which she was named Big Sister of the Year in 2018.

Quotes & Commentary:

"At Pega, we strive to foster a culture that fuels our team members' innovative thinking and passion for technology and its impact on our clients and their customers. Crucial to that goal is having a workplace that supports and encourages a diverse community," said Adriana Bokel Herde, chief people officer, Pegasystems. "We are thrilled for Claudia to bring her unique experience to Pega and continue to develop our culture to further our organization's mission of delivering the best solutions to our clients."

"Pega continues to be at the forefront of innovation, and I am excited to bring my passion for inclusion and diversity to positively support current and future employees who are part of this growing organization," said Ms. Rodriguez. "Any organizations' most important assets are its people, and I look forward to helping Pega continue its efforts to foster a diverse workplace that encourages individuality and inclusivity."

