MILLERSBURG, Ohio, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claudia Rozuk, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Medicine as a Radiologist at Millersburg Radiology.

As for advice for newcomers to the field, Dr. Rozuk states, "Keep in mind that you are a doctor's doctor - dealing with the doctor and support technicians." With 31 years of experience practicing radiology, Dr. Rozuk proclaims, "I have always liked anatomy. It was a choice between normal and abnormal." Specializing in expert, caring, and thorough radiology services, Dr. Rozuk says, "There's a lot to know. I like working in a smaller hospital in a smaller community."

Throughout her education and training, Dr. Rozuk received her Doctorate of Medicine from Loma Linda University.

A credit to her medical expertise, Dr. Rozuk is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology by the American Board of Radiology. Dr. Rozuk is also affiliated with Pomerene Hospital.

In acknowledgement of her professional achievements, Dr. Rozuk was honored as a 2018 Top Doctor in Millersburg Ohio.

In her free time, Dr. Rozuk enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling (everywhere), and reading historical novels.

Dr. Rozuk dedicates this recognition to her parents, George and Marie Rozuk.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

