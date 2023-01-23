Claudio Calado, CEO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claudio Calado, CEO is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions as an automotive and corporate finance executive.

Mr. Calado received a Master's in Economics from The Technical University of Dortmund in 2004. He has an exceptional ability to define, formulate and implement corporate growth strategies considering and anticipating market dynamics.

The CEO has had many proud moments throughout his career, including launching an Investment Bank, recruiting individuals, and helping them become highly successful. Mr. Calado has founded C2 Capital to focus on advisory, investments and management consulting, leveraging his 20+ years in investment banking and in the automotive industry, recently as a CEO for an automotive supplier.

Mr. Calado has numerous articles published in the Detroit Business Magazine. He attributes his success to his systematic, analytical, and highly disciplined personality. He notes that he is also very goal-oriented, which allows him to remain focused.

For more information, please email Mr. Calado directly at [email protected] and visit the website gissingholdings.com.

