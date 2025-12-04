Claudio Vilas Announces $6 Million Sale of Florida Roofing Business

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Broker and M&A Specialist Claudio Vilas today announced the successful sale of a Florida-based roofing company in a transaction valued at $6,000,000.

The deal, which closed in May 2025, reflects the continued strength of the roofing industry and the appetite among investors for well-run, high-margin businesses in the skilled trades sector.

"This transaction highlights the significant value roofing company owners can achieve when they are prepared and represented by an experienced, industry-focused broker," said Claudio Vilas, Business Broker. "We are proud to have led this process on behalf of our client and to continue driving strong outcomes in the roofing M&A space."

With this transaction, Vilas adds to his growing track record of successful roofing company sales across Florida and beyond. He and his team provide strategic advisory and hands-on guidance for roofing entrepreneurs looking to maximize the value of their businesses.

About Claudio Vilas and The Roofing Biz Broker: The Roofing Biz Broker is a leading business brokerage firm specializing in confidential, complex, and strategic sales across multiple industries, with a strong focus on trades and home services. The firm combines market expertise, a proprietary buyer network, and customized deal strategies to help clients achieve optimal outcomes.

For more information, contact: Claudio Vilas at [email protected].

SOURCE The Roofing Biz Broker