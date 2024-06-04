Claus Andersen appointed interim President of the Gardena Division

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group has appointed Claus Andersen as the interim President of the Gardena Division until a permanent successor to Pär Åström has been appointed.

Claus has held the position of Senior Vice President Finance for the Gardena Division since 2017. During his interim role Claus will be a part of the Group Management team.

The recruitment of a permanent successor is ongoing.

