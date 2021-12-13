Claus for Celebration: Ecommerce Brand SendAFriend Donates $100,000+ to Nonprofits Across America

JACKSON, Mo., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SendAFriend, a social media sensation and popular online store, has donated $100,000+ to more than 13 nonprofit organizations across America to support their life-changing work this holiday season. Organizations ranging from women's shelters to pediatric cancer support programs will benefit from the company's generous donations.

SendAFriend is an e-commerce company that helps customers send personalized stuffed animal care packages to loved ones. In addition to spreading love through care packages, the company donates 10% of sales to organizations that make the world a better place , a sum equal to just over one million dollars since its launch in 2018.

"SendAFriend customers show their generosity every day by using our platform to send gifts around the country," said Tyler Macke, Founder and CEO of SendAFriend. "By spreading love to others, we are simply following the generous spirit of our tens of thousands of customers."

SendAFriend proudly supported the following organizations and encourages others to do the same:

About SendAFriend

Founded in Jackson, MO in 2018 by 18-year-old Tyler Macke, SendAFriend is an ecommerce brand that gives back in a big way and spreads smiles around the world. Their core product, adorable stuffed animal care packages, are sent in their signature bright blue "Someone Loves You" box with personalized greeting cards from their senders. To date, SendAFriend has delivered 375,000+ care packages, generating just over one million dollars for organizations that make the world a better place .

