Clavis Insight, One Click Retail and PlanetRetail RNG Host the 2018 EMEA eCommerce Accelerator Summit in the UK

"The 2018 EMEA eCommerce Accelerator Summit builds on the successes of previous Clavis events which have earned a reputation in our community as one of a kind; they are the only industry events which are exclusive to eCommerce experts representing the region's leading manufacturers," explains Jeremy Radcliffe, VP, EMEA at Clavis Insight. "This year, the event further evolves as Clavis collaborates with sister companies One Click Retail and PlanetRetail RNG to deliver an agenda packed with sector expertise."

This one-day intimate event is exclusively for executives at leading brand manufacturers who are responsible for eCommerce strategy, looking to fast-track their skills in optimizing online sales, network with their peers, and walk away with best practices they can implement immediately. The agenda is a blend of case studies from manufacturers such as GSK, L'Oréal and Unilever; industry trends revealed by PlanetRetail and China Skinny; and exclusive Masterclass break-out sessions led by OCR and Clavis.

Topics that will be covered:

Combining Multiple Data Sources to Manage Omnichannel Strategies

Voice Commerce

Winning with the Perfect Product Page

Chinese eCommerce in 2018: Succeeding in the World's Largest, Most Dynamic and Unique eCommerce Ecosytem

Merchandising in the Age of eCommerce

Top Trends in Europe

Masterclass Workshops in Clavis Insight and best practices on Amazon

The speaker lineup will feature experts from Clavis Insight, One Click Retail and Ascential plc, along with some of the best-known names in eCommerce including:

Martyn Blakeley : Global Digital eCommerce & Shopper Experience Director, GSK Consumer Healthcare

: Global Digital eCommerce & Shopper Experience Director, GSK Consumer Healthcare Namita Khosla : Global eCommerce Director, Unilever

: Global eCommerce Director, Unilever Corinne Raguenaud: Project Director, eCommerce Acceleration (Group CDO Team), L'Oréal

Mark Tanner : Founder and MD, China Skinny

Since 2013, eCommerce leaders from global product manufacturers and retailers have gathered together for the Clavis Insight eCommerce Accelerator Summits including Mondelez, L'Oréal, Lindt, Pernod Ricard, Nestlé, and other top European brand manufacturers.

For more information about the agenda, pricing and location of the EMEA eCommerce Accelerator Summit, visit: https://www.clavisinsight.com/insights/book-your-tickets-2018-ecommerce-accelerator-summit-london

To register and purchase your tickets, click here

About Clavis Insight

Clavis Insight is a global leader in online channel insights for product manufacturers, and a principal innovator at the forefront of the eCommerce analytics revolution. The company has developed a powerful framework - 6Ps eCommerce Intelligence™ - for organizing and prioritizing eCommerce analytics and actions to drive online channel success for brands. Global manufacturers use their daily eCommerce analytics and insights to drive sales in their categories online, to optimize content for brand equity enhancement, protection and product information compliance, and to deliver consistent, unified reporting on online retailer brand presence and performance. For more information, visit www.clavisinsight.com.

About One Click Retail

One Click Retail is a leader in eCommerce data measurement, sales analytics and search optimization for brand manufacturers in North America and Europe. Using a combination of website indexing, machine learning and proprietary software to estimate weekly online sales and traffic figures with 90%+ accuracy down to the SKU level, One Click Retail has developed one of the most accurate, trusted and reliable data platform in the marketplace. The One Click Retail Product Suite provides 1st and 3rd party business intelligence across the largest online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Macy's, and Home Depot. The world's top brands—such as Procter & Gamble, Panasonic, Nestle, Philips, and Sony—rely on One Click Retail insights to drive sales and profitability across eCommerce. For more information, visit www.oneclickretail.com.

About PlanetRetail RNG

PlanetRetail RNG is a global intelligence and advisory business exclusively focused on digital retail. We track over 2,000 leading retailers and have built a proprietary and globally comparable macro-economic model, with over 4.5 million data points. Through applying out STEIP methodology, we identify winning strategies that give our clients competitive advantage in understanding where to play and how to win. 18 of the top 20 global retailers and hundreds of global brands work with us to identify and drive the future of retail and consumer purchase. For more information, visit www.planetretailrng.com

Clavis Insight, One Click Retail and PlanetRetail RNG are Ascential plc brands.

Media Contact:

Pola Hallquist

Apothecary Communications for One Click Retail, PlanetRetail RNG and Clavis Insight

phallquist@apothecarycommunications.com

1-866-213-9210 x801

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clavis-insight-one-click-retail-and-planetretail-rng-host-the-2018-emea-ecommerce-accelerator-summit-in-the-uk-300649453.html

SOURCE Clavis Insight