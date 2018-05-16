Clavister Q1 2018: Continued Growth and Investments According to Plan

Q1 2018:

Revenues reached 22.8 (20.6) MSEK

Gross profit reached 17.4 (16.6) MSEK

Gross margin reached 76 (81)%, due to a changed revenue mix

EBIT amounted to -27.0 (-18.3) MSEK, driven by the ongoing investments in the sales- and delivery capacity

Result after financial items for the period amounted to -36.3 (-19.4) MSEK, an increased financial item cost is explained by the loans from Tagehus and the European Investment Bank, in combination with the effects from a weakened Swedish Krona vs. the Euro

Cash by the end of the period was 93.8 (59.3) MSEK. In addition, Clavister has own shares at a value of 6.2 MSEK at the end of the quarter, which-together with cash and cash equivalents--yielded a total of 100.0 MSEK

Earnings per share amounted to -1,54 (-0,66) SEK

