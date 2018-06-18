"The security situation in Mexico is at a critical juncture with a need for high performance cybersecurity solutions," says Javier Salazar CTO at BlueWorks, "When we found Clavister's technology and its features, we knew our partners and their end customers would find that this was the right choice for them."

Clavister's unique and in-house developed operating system alleviates the problem of known security vulnerabilities that plague other platforms. Clavister offers firewalling, antivirus, authentication and user access management solutions, which together form a complete and cohesive network security ecosystem.

"Mexico is an exciting market with large enterprise businesses that BlueWorks can tap into with their channel partners. We are especially looking forward to expand our business with Managed Security Service Providers, a customer group that the team at BlueWorks has strong experience with," states Clavister's Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Andreas Åsander.

For more information, please contact:

John Vestberg,

President and CEO

john.vestberg@clavister.com

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading security provider for fixed, mobile and virtual network environments. Its award-winning solutions give enterprises, local and federal governments, cloud service providers and telecoms operators the highest levels of protection against current and new threats, and unmatched reliability. The company was founded in Sweden in 1997, with its solutions available globally through its network of channel partners. Clavister is a member of Intel's Network Builders program (networkbuilders.intel.com), a cross-industry initiative.

https://www.clavister.com

https://www.clavister.com/mssp

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/clavister-signs-distribution-agreement-with-blueworks,c2550621

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clavister-signs-distribution-agreement-with-blueworks-300667564.html

SOURCE Clavister

Related Links

https://www.clavister.com

