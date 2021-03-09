Clay A. Cauthen, MD, MA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clay A. Cauthen, MD, MA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine for his professional excellence as a Transplant Cardiologist/Program Director for the Cardiology Fellowship Program with the Seton Heart Institute – Medical Park Tower/University of Texas Austin.

Leading an outstanding medical career for 15 years, Dr. Cauthen has garnered a well-deserving reputation for his professional excellence. He is a board-certified and fellowship-trained Transplant Cardiologist, currently serving patients at Seton Heart Institute – Medical Park Tower in Austin, Texas for the past seven years. He examines and treats patients with congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease, and electrophysiology. Dedicated to keeping his patients well-informed, he also advises on the best course of action for his patients, spending time, and communicating on the advanced therapies available.



Utilizing his combined extensive training and professional experience, Dr. Cauthen demonstrates the highest level of professionalism and integrity in every role he excels in. Alongside his clinical role, Dr. Cauthen serves as the Program Director for the Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin. He offers quality services at multiple Texas locations within the Ascension Medical Group, including Ascension Seton Medical Center, Austin Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas Dell, Children's Medical Center of Central Texas, Ascension Seton Southwest, Ascension Seton Williamson, and Ascension Seton Medical Center Hays. Additionally, he also volunteers as a Clinical Instructor at the Brackenridge University Medical Center.



An academic scholar, Dr. Cauthen completed his undergraduate studies with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina. He then went on to obtain a Master of Arts degree in Cell and Molecular Biology from San Francisco State University. His distinguished career began after he earned his Medical Degree from East Tennessee State University – Quillen College of Medicine in 2005. Following graduation, he completed an Internship and Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Virginia. He served as Chief Resident for two years. Furthering his training, he completed a Fellowship in Cardiovascular Medicine, and an additional Fellowship in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant both completed at The Cleveland Clinic. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Cauthen is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, and Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant by the American Board of Internal Medicine.



Remaining abreast of the latest cardiology advancements, Dr. Cauthen maintains active affiliations and memberships with the American College of Cardiology, Travis County Medical Society, and the Heart Failure Society of America.



Dr. Cauthen currently lives in Austin with his wife and three children. Dr. Cauthen dedicates this honorable recognition to Gerald Donowitz, MD, Brian Griffin, MD, and Peter Monteleone, MD.



To learn more, please visit https://healthcare.ascension.org/.

