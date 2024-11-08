Clay Cooley Auto Group Expands in Arlington with Acquisition of Don Davis Nissan

Clay Cooley Auto Group is excited to announce its acquisition of Don Davis Nissan in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This addition reinforces Clay Cooley Auto Group's commitment to exceptional automotive services throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, enhancing their presence with a dealership experience tailored to the Arlington community.

Clay Cooley Auto Group and Don Davis Nissan in Arlington

By merging Don Davis Nissan in Arlington with the Clay Cooley brand, the group combines a legacy of quality service with a focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and community engagement. Customers can expect the same trusted service alongside new offerings, streamlined processes, and a top-tier experience for both new and existing customers.

"Our acquisition of Don Davis Nissan is a fantastic opportunity to support Arlington," said Chase Cooley. "This dealership allows us to offer expanded inventory, quality service, and a stronger commitment to the needs of this vibrant community."

Clay Cooley Auto Group is excited to engage with local organizations, making the dealership not just a place to buy a car but a partner in Arlington's growth. Current Don Davis Nissan customers can expect a seamless transition and look forward to enhanced service options, exclusive deals, and promotions celebrating the Clay Cooley promise of excellence.

The new location brings jobs, growth, and dedication Arlington residents can trust. Clay Cooley Auto Group is eager to support Arlington's automotive landscape with the same passion and integrity that have made the brand a trusted name in Texas for over 25 years. For more information, visit DonDavisNissan.com.

For more than 25 years, Clay Cooley Auto Group has proudly served the DFW area, dedicated to delivering a world-class automotive experience with a focus on quality, transparency, and community. Clay Cooley Auto Group offers a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles across multiple brands. For more information, visit ClayCooley.com.

