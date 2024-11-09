Clay Cooley Auto Group Welcomes Arlington's Ford Dealership to Its Expanding Family

News provided by

Clay Cooley Auto Group

Nov 09, 2024, 07:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clay Cooley Auto Group is excited to announce its acquisition of Don Davis Ford in Arlington, Texas, which will now operate under the name Clay Cooley Ford. This acquisition marks a significant expansion for the Clay Cooley Auto Group, underscoring its dedication to providing top-notch automotive services across the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Continue Reading
Clay Cooley Ford Arlington Texas
Clay Cooley Ford Arlington Texas

Bringing Clay Cooley Ford to Arlington is part of the group's vision to enhance the car-buying experience with a focus on quality, convenience, and community connection. The addition of this dealership introduces Clay Cooley Auto Group's trusted service and extensive vehicle inventory to even more local drivers, affirming its role as a community-focused brand.

"Arlington has always been an integral part of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and we're thrilled to be growing our presence here with Clay Cooley Ford," said Chase Cooley. "This new dealership embodies our commitment to offering expanded choices, streamlined service, and a warm welcome to everyone who walks through our doors."

With over two decades of experience, Clay Cooley Auto Group prides itself on building relationships with customers and delivering transparent, high-quality automotive services. Former customers of Don Davis Ford in Arlington can expect a seamless transition to the Clay Cooley brand, with access to upgraded service options, exclusive offers, and the exceptional attention they've come to expect.

With 25 years of dedicated service, Clay Cooley Auto Group has become a recognized leader in the Dallas-Fort Worth automotive landscape. Known for its integrity, quality, and community values, the group offers a broad range of new and pre-owned vehicles across several brands. For more information, visit ClayCooleyFord.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Clay Cooley Auto Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Clay Cooley Auto Group Broadens Reach in Arlington with Acquisition and Rebranding of Don Davis Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Clay Cooley Auto Group Broadens Reach in Arlington with Acquisition and Rebranding of Don Davis Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Clay Cooley Auto Group, a trusted name in the Dallas-Fort Worth automotive market for 25 years, proudly announces the acquisition of Don Davis...
Clay Cooley Auto Group Expands in Arlington with Acquisition of Don Davis Nissan

Clay Cooley Auto Group Expands in Arlington with Acquisition of Don Davis Nissan

This addition reinforces Clay Cooley Auto Group's commitment to exceptional automotive services throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, enhancing their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Retail

Retail

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics