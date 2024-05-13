Clay Haden named new Business Unit President for Skanska USA Building

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has promoted Clay Haden to Business Unit President for Skanska USA Building, effective June 1, 2024. Haden succeeds Paul Hewins who has announced his decision to retire.

As BUP, Clay Haden will be responsible for the overall performance of Skanska USA Building, including setting the business strategy, delivering safety and financial performance, evolving a value-based culture, and positioning the business unit for long-term success. He will report directly to Skanska Group Executive Vice President Richard Kennedy.

"Clay is the right leader for our next chapter. He is a strategic, insightful, and innovative leader who, having served on the USA Building Senior Leadership Team for the past 14 years, has a deep understanding of our business and our organization. As both General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, Clay has been integrally involved in shaping the company into what it is today. I look forward to working together to steer Skanska USA Building into the future," says Anders Danielsson, President and CEO, Skanska Group.

Since joining Skanska in 2006, Haden has held a series of increasingly senior roles with expanded responsibilities, being appointed General Counsel in 2009, a member of the Senior Leadership Team in 2010, and Chief Administrative Officer in 2016. As General Counsel, he oversaw the company's legal, compliance, and risk management functions, including Insurance & Bonding, Ethics & Compliance, and Supplier Diversity. As Chief Administrative Officer, he oversaw various company-wide functions and led many important nationwide level initiatives that have resulted in higher performance across the organization.

Prior to joining Skanska, Haden was a Partner with global law firm Seyfarth Shaw LLP, where he focused on construction law and litigation.

Clay Haden holds a J.D. from the Vanderbilt University School of Law and a B.S. in Construction from Arizona State University's Del E. Webb School of Construction.

"I am honored to continue serving the incredible people in this organization as the new BUP," said Haden. "Our success is driven by our people, who work hard every day to deliver outstanding results for our customers. Paul Hewins often said it's about getting better, better, better. I believe we'll do just that by continuing to develop high performing teams of talented people who are committed to our customers and our values."

"These are exciting times for Skanska in the US, and I look forward to working with Clay to build on this positive momentum. I also want to thank Paul Hewins. Throughout his 25 years with Skanska, he made real and lasting contributions that positively impacted many lives. He leaves behind a powerful legacy. We are all better for his leadership, partnership, and friendship," says Richard Kennedy, Skanska Group Executive President.

