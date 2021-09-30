Clay Heskett Elected To Lead L.E.K. Consulting

BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L.E.K. Consulting, the global management consulting firm, has elected Clay Heskett as the next Global Managing Partner, the top leadership position in the partnership. Heskett will succeed Stuart Jackson, who served three terms in the role, beginning in 2013.

Heskett joined L.E.K. in 2005 from Boston Consulting Group and has served as Head of L.E.K.'s European Life Sciences practice and Head of its Europe region, based in London. L.E.K. focuses on providing strategic advice, based on the firm's deep expertise in a range of sectors, to business leaders at key moments when they must make complex, critically important decisions. The firm has experienced significant growth in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific in recent years.

"The pandemic underlined the importance of the strategic advice that L.E.K. delivers to savvy business leaders. With change, disruption and uncertainty at a heightened pace, we are in greater demand than ever, around the globe, by leaders who need to make the right calls about seizing value, pursuing transactions and creating opportunities that others haven't recognized or acted upon," said Jackson.

"With that backdrop, I am delighted to congratulate Clay Heskett on being elected to lead and help guide L.E.K.'s growth to $1 billion in revenue and beyond, as more businesses seek our insights. While Clay's expertise in the life sciences business — from cell and gene therapy to digital therapeutics and game-changing M&A transactions — is clear from his prodigious experience with our clients, I also know that he is keenly attuned to where and how leaders, in a spectrum of industries, have come to rely on us as complexity continues to define the business environment and decision making," Jackson added.

Said Heskett, "I am beyond honored to have been elected to the Global Managing Partner role. I will step into it with enthusiasm and confidence — because I know that what makes L.E.K. uniquely able to serve clients is our people, whose intelligence, commitment to doing the best work and collaborative nature make them the best in our industry."

"In addition, I am excited about the growth and challenges ahead for L.E.K. Armed with our superb and always-evolving strategy and analytic capabilities, and with our commitment to constant improvement in terms of tools and talent, we will be able to serve even more business leaders, in more places, and show them how valuable our guidance can be," Heskett added.

Heskett became a partner at L.E.K. in 2007. Before joining L.E.K., he was a consultant at Boston Consulting Group. He previously worked in technology development for Los Alamos National Laboratory. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia. His outside pursuits include high-peaks mountain climbing and fly fishing.

Stuart Jackson will remain at L.E.K. as a partner.

